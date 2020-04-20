FRESHMAN SERIES PREMIERE OF ‘CELEBRITY IOU’ BREAKS HGTV RECORD FOR HIGHEST LIVE PLUS THREE-DAY LIFT AMONG P25-54 AND W25-54

New York [April 20, 2020] Celebrity IOU premiered on HGTV just one week ago—spotlighting a surprise renovation from actor, producer and two-time Academy Awards® winner Brad Pitt to his lifelong friend and makeup artist—and it already has delivered record-breaking ratings among the network’s freshman series: a 1.27 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 38 percent increase over live plus same day and a 1.72 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 45 percent L3 increase. The episode, which aired on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, attracted more than 7.8 million total viewers and was the #1 cable program in all of primetime among upscale W25-54. It also ranked as a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale P25-54 and was the #2 new unscripted original series in all of cable among P25-54 and W25-54 so far this year. Hosted by the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers, upcoming episodes of Celebrity IOU promise more life-changing renovations from Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

“With a response like this for the very first episode of Celebrity IOU, we are certain new viewers will return each week for the uplifting stories, heartwarming renovations and revealing looks at our favorite celebrities,” said Jane Latman, President, HGTV.

The P25-54 L3 rating for episode one of Celebrity IOU was a 69 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 113 percent lift over year-ago levels, while the W25-54 rating was a 73 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 109 percent lift over year-ago levels. Among upscale audiences, it delivered a 1.63 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54 and a 2.08 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54.

The Celebrity IOU premiere also performed strongly among M25-54, with the episode garnering a 0.82 live plus three-day rating, a 61 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 123 percent lift over year-ago levels. It also delivered a 1.64 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 3.19 live plus three-day household rating, a respective 144 percent and 126 percent increase over year ago levels.

“Viewer engagement on our digital platforms has been equally breathtaking,” said Latman. “It has been the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO since April 13, as well as the #2 most-streamed series premiere in HGTV GO history.”

The Celebrity IOU series premiere delivered more than 1.29 million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, the episode was HGTV’s #2 most social series premiere to date and was the #4 overall most social reality cable series program on April 13.

ABOUT ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

