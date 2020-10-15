Travel Channel’s Two-Hour Special, ‘The Osbournes: Night of Terror,’ Takes Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly on Their First-Ever Paranormal Investigation Together – Premieres Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Halloween is inching closer, and it wouldn’t be a spooky celebration without an appearance from the “First Family of Darkness” themselves. Get ready for a family fright night like no other when the Osbournes – Jack, Kelly, Sharon and Ozzy – go on their first-ever paranormal investigation together in Travel Channel’s new two-hour special, “The Osbournes: Night of Terror,” premiering Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The event is part of Travel Channel’s third annual “Ghostober” programming event.

The Osbournes enter the gates of hell as they go inside the Heritage Square Museum, a frightening and haunted historical site in the heart of Los Angeles. A “living museum,” Heritage Square is a collection of relocated Victorian-era houses taken from different spots around the city. It’s believed to be the most haunted hotspot in the area and has never been investigated for TV. Staff and guests have reported an uptick in paranormal activity, and they’re eager to understand what’s causing this ghostly phenomenon.

As Jack and Kelly go deep into the night to investigate the prolific spirit activity, Ozzy and Sharon monitor the action from basecamp. Multiple houses on the property each come with its own set of ghosts. The Perry House is rumored to be haunted by the original owner’s daughter, Mamie, who now roams the halls, spreading regret and despair. Inside the Hale House, Kelly makes a surprising connection to the spirit world, where it’s believed former occupant Bessie Hale is still tied to the house after a bitter divorce from her husband. But, it’s the Octagon House that cripples everyone with fear. As Jack and Kelly prepare for a night of terror, the frightening encounters begin almost immediately. In true Osbourne fashion, there’s never a dull moment. With Kelly and Jack on the front lines confronting unexplained disturbances, skeptics Ozzy and Sharon provide lively feedback and guidance hoping to mitigate the paranormal danger their kids are sure to face. Bringing additional clarity and context to the precarious situation are psychic mediums Cindy Kaza and Sarah Lemos and paranormal expert Ben Hansen.

“Most families go pumpkin picking around Halloween. The Osbournes – we go ghost hunting,” said Jack. “My family has always been intrigued by my work in the paranormal, so I decided it was time for them to experience it themselves. Heritage Square is a very haunted location that not many people outside of Los Angeles know about – everyone is in for a real treat. Expect crazy paranormal activity, creepy encounters – especially with Kelly, classic Osbourne humor and naturally, a few guest appearances from the dogs.”

Promo Teaser: https://youtu.be/gByualvZUj4

Photos: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/RV6cW5IzSr

*Screener available upon request

“The Osbournes: Night of Terror,” two-hour special, premieres on Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

Plus, a special sneak-peek episode of “Portals to Hell” – “Frightmare in Connecticut” – kicks off the night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, as Jack Osbourne and fellow paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman investigate Connecticut’s Captain Grant’s Inn, a historic property from the 1700s that is claimed to be haunted by more than 300 spirits.

Visit TravelChannel.com/OsbournesNightofTerror for special show extras, including a behind-the-scenes “Making Of” video exclusive featuring the Osbourne family. Follow @TravelChannel and #OsbournesNightOfTerror on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for exclusive content, videos and the latest updates. Follow the family on Twitter : @JackOsbourne, @OzzyOsbourne, @MrsSOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne, and on Instagram: @JackOsbourne, @OzzyOsbourne, @sharonosbourne and @kellyosbourne.

“The Osbournes: Night of Terror” is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for Travel Channel. For Osbourne Media, the executive producers are Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. For Critical Content, the executive producers are Jenny Daly and Tom Forman. Elaine White executive produces the series for Osbourne Media and Critical Content. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Ron Simon, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a little mystery; if you’re up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We’re more than you expect and everything you didn’t know you were looking for. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###