(Silver Spring, Md.) – The Atlanta Homicide Unit consistently has one of the highest clearance rates in the country, but no one solves a murder by themselves – it takes a skilled and devoted team to identify, catch, and prosecute killers. Members of this elite and dedicated team include Detectives Nicole Redlinger and JD Stephens and prosecutors Leif Howard and Tanya Miller. ATLANTA JUSTICE immerses viewers into the world of these big city detectives and prosecutors as they work to solve some of Atlanta’s most baffling crimes. Detective Nicole Redlinger is one of the most respected and dedicated detectives ever to serve in Atlanta’s Homicide Unit. She works alongside Detective JD Stephens, who knew he was going to spend his life protecting and serving victims of crime. They are assisted by Leif Howard, one of the most effective prosecutors Fulton County has ever had on its team, and Tanya Miller, a lawyer with investigative skills that rival those of any detective. In their debut season, this dynamic group works to protect their community and serve ATLANTA JUSTICE, premiering Monday, December 28 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery

In the premiere episode of ATLANTA JUSTICE, the team works to solve the murder of Bobby Jackson. A couple walking their dog through an upscale Atlanta suburb stumble upon Jackson’s body, fully wrapped in silver tape dumped in a church playground. As they dig into Bobby’s life, two different women claim that they are his fiancée, and both claim that the other could be responsible for Bobby’s death. Now, it is up to Redlinger, Stephens, Howard, and Miller to sort out which woman is lying, and which could be Bobby’s killer.

Other notable episodes of ATLANTA JUSTICE include:

Ring of Truth

Premieres Monday, January 4th at 9/8c

Demetra Smith is swept off her feet by the love of her life, Orlando. The couple marry in Las Vegas and quickly settle into their marital home in Atlanta, Georgia. But their life together is cut short when Orlando’s daughter discovers Demetra murdered in her home. Her bloody wedding ring has been pried off her finger and tossed into a sink. As Orlando grieves over his bride, Detective Redlinger and the team investigate, determined to find justice for Demetra. The bloody ring is an important clue – someone isn’t as happy with Demetra’s new marriage as she was. But who?

Speaking for the Dead

Premieres Monday, January 11th at 9/8c

Stephanie Seabrum attempts to cash a check at a convenience store when she’s suddenly ambushed by a man with a gun. He robs her, shoots her and runs off before Stephanie’s boyfriend has time to react. Not long into the investigation of Stephanie’s murder, Detective JD Stephens gets called in to yet another shooting. Two teenagers, Blanca Badillo and Policarpio Luviano, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the middle of a busy Atlanta highway. While the Atlanta Homicide team juggles two cases at once, they now must ask themselves a frightening question – are these cases linked?

No Good Deed

Premieres Monday, January 25th at 9/8c

A few EMTs are having a coffee break when a man drives up and runs to them, covered in blood. He says his name is Richard Davis and that he’s been shot. At the hospital, Richard tells the ER doctor that he offered a mysterious woman a ride back to her apartment when he saw her with a broken-down vehicle. After he dropped her off, he was ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant. Richard then succumbs to his wounds, leaving it up to Detective Redlinger and her team to track down the mystery woman that lured Richard to his death.

Death of Innocence

Premieres Monday, February 1st at 9/8c

In the middle of a summer afternoon, the homicide team is called to the scene of a senseless murder. 9-year-old Annaijh Rolax was sitting in front of her new laptop when a spray of bullets hit her apartment, becoming an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. Across town, construction workers find the body of another young victim. 15-year-old Shawn Powe has been shot twice and left in plain sight of a shortcut to school that his classmates frequently take. Now, it’s up to the team to seek out justice for these young victims.

Closer Than You Think

Premieres Monday, February 8th at 9/8c

When no one has heard from Candiace Person all day, her daughter goes to her home to check on her and finds Candiace murdered on her bedroom floor. When the Atlanta homicide detectives arrive on scene, they see that she has possibly been sexually assaulted, and her purse is missing. But detectives soon realize this is no ordinary murder. This meticulous killer took his time to stalk down Candiace and destroy evidence. Is there a new serial killer in Atlanta?

ATLANTA JUSTICE is produced for ID by Lusid Media. For Lusid Media, Zak Weisfeld is executive producer and Elizabeth Gibson is co-executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Liz Massie is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

