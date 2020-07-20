Giving fans unrivalled live and interactive pro-cycling race coverage, with insight, analysis and expertise

20th July – Bath, UK: The Play Sports Network (PSN) has created the ultimate destination for cycling fans launching its premium subscription-based ‘Race Pass’ via the GCN app. The GCN Race Pass is 100% Cycling, by fans for fans and offers unrivalled live, interactive and on-demand racing experience. that is multi-platform, multi-territory, multi-language and multi-currency.

GCN Race Pass will be launching in multiple markets around the world including North America, Europe, Japan and Australia with many more to follow. Fans will have a localised experience and be able to watch live coverage and use interactive features and content in English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch and Japanese. They will also be able to watch on the go via their mobile devices or at home on the big screen through Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

The GCN Race Pass sits exclusively within the GCN app as a premium subscription-based service offering fans uninterrupted live and on-demand coverage of men’s and women’s pro-cycling events. For each race the GCN Race Pass will delve deep into statistics offering information about each event, race previews, start lists, route maps and profiles, results and standings plus a live race updates feed.

The current version of the GCN app is a free resource offering news and interactive features including hack/bodge, quizzes, polls, cycling inspiration, news, GCN video and a pro section- an ultimate guide to World Tour teams, riders and bikes

Content will not be limited just to the races; fans will also be able to interact live with our coverage through polls and quizzes on what is happening during a selected race. Fans will have access to start lists and current standings, as well as replays and highlights following the live event so they will always be up to date with their favourite teams and riders.

The GCN Race Pass will also give fans access to the weekly World of Cycling show – exclusively for Race Pass subscribers – offering coverage of the biggest and best events in the world, with highlights, analysis, and reportage of both men’s and women’s racing, with a focus on great characters and making sense of the season, all done in GCN’s signature fun and informative style.

Dan Lloyd, Director of Racing at GCN said: “Racing is back – and now it has a new home. Cycling is in GCN’s DNA and we have missed it as much as anyone. I am incredibly excited to celebrate the return of bike racing with the fans, and Race Pass gives us the perfect platform on which to do this.”

Simon Wear, Founder and CEO of Play Sports Network, said: “As we move into the premium live sports business, with our extensive racing rights, we feel offering a paid subscription service delivered from our unique position and style reinvigorates the way fans can consume cycling, and this differentiates us from traditional or competitive cycling broadcasters as we can offer more engaging, fan-focussed and interactive content.”

GCN Race Pass will be available in 59 countries across 5 continents. It will all be localised in 6 languages – English, French, Italian, Spanish, German and Japanese.

GCN Race Pass will launch as a subscription product for live racing once the professional racing schedule for men and women resumes – which is currently scheduled from August 1st in line with the most recently published UCI calendars.

GCN Race Pass discounted launch price:

Early Bird discounts off annual subscriptions will be available until 12th August 2020 – prices vary by market. A Monthly Pass option will be launching later this month starting from £6.99/ €6.99/ $8.99.

Download the app and subscribe to GCN Race Pass via Android or iOS.

