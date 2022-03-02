STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST Premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+

(Los Angeles) – Hold on tight as 25 of the most talented street racers compete in the ultimate head-to-head competition to claim the #1 spot in a new season of STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST. The racers are burning rubber on the black top roads in South Texas with new rules that allow racers to move up the list faster than ever before. Racing legends like Kye Kelley, JJ da Boss, Ryan Martin, Axman, Daddy Dave, and Lizzie Musi are pushing themselves to their limits to prove they have the speed, strategy and moxie to be on America’s List. Don’t miss the action when STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and discovery+.

For the first time, cameras capture a behind the scenes look at how the racers on America’s List prepare for race night and then deal with the aftermath. During these four, one-hour specials, viewers will follow The 405, Team NOLA, and Memphis work on their cars in preparation for the list races, test races near the border of Mexico and, “drive” their teammates crazy as they find ways to blow off steam while living together. Witness the unseen side of the Street Outlaws racers during STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST – AFTER HOURS, premiering Tuesday, March 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

America’s List is back, and things are about to get interesting! The racing legends we all know and love from every corner of the country are ready to prove that they have the speed & strategy for a spot on America’s List. Expanding to 25 spots this season, only the fastest and biggest names in racing including Kye Kelley, JJ da Boss, Ryan Martin, Precious and Lizzie Musi will go head-to-head to race for the coveted #1 title. No more hiding this season, every outlaw must now face their opponent head on – including Axman who used the sneaky tactic to end last year with the top spot. This season is all about finding the ultimate street racer!

STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST is produced for Discovery by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer, and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

In the most southern part of Texas, twenty-five of the fastest racers in the world converge to battle it out for the title of America’s best. Night after night, it’s a war to see who reigns supreme. What the show doesn’t highlight is the “After Hours” that happens pre-and-post races. For the first time, in this verité, doc-follow format we allow cameras into the daily lives of our racers as they live and race together. From repairing and tuning their cars at their respective residences, to goofing around together and having fun in town–we will witness a side unseen in the Street Outlaws franchise.

STREET OUTLAWS: AMERICA’S LIST – AFTER HOURS is produced for Discovery by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer, and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

