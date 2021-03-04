(Los Angeles) – Miner Dave Turin returns for an epic and emotional journey in an all-new season of GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE premiering Friday, March 19 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel. After pandemic travel restrictions make Dave’s plans of mining in Alaska impossible, Team Turin finally sets up their operation in Colorado. Armed with an all-new state-of-the-art wash plant, they begin work on a lost mine with massive gold potential. With gold prices reaching all-time highs, Dave’s dream of achieving financial security and total freedom seems just in reach until tragedy strikes the gold claim.

GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE will launch Friday, March 19 on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. The season will also air on Discovery Channel beginning March 19 following the GOLD RUSH season finale. Subsequent episodes will air at 8PM ET/PT .

With the Rocky Mountain summer heat on their backs, Team Turin’s detective work leads them to legendary ‘main channel’ gold the Colorado oldtimers missed. They quickly face local resistance and the toughest ground they’ve ever mined, so the crew must dig deeper than ever before. Then, by looking to the lessons from local history, they soon begin to strike big hauls of gold. But the success turns bittersweet when gold room operator Jesse Goins suddenly passes away. Devastated at the loss of their mining brother, the team take time out to mourn. But Team Turin won’t be denied, and they return to work, on a mission to dedicate the season to Jesse and his share of the gold to his family. And after Dave makes a game-changing pivot, the crew pushes on towards a record-breaking season.

This season of GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE, Dave and his team will summon ingenuity, willpower, and creativity to tackle the challenge of mining in an unfamiliar location. In a time of uncertainty, Dave and team will have to risk it all to come away with a life-changing haul.

In addition to watching GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE on Discovery and discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush and following Gold Rush on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE is produced for discovery+ and Discovery Channel by Raw TV, with Peter Campion and Sam Maynard as executive producers. For Discovery Channel and discovery+, John Slaughter and Carter Figueroa are executive producers and Jessica Mollo is coordinating producer.

