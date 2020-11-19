An abandoned North Carolina ghost town which briefly served as the backdrop for the dystopian blockbuster film The Hunger Games. A world-renowned yoga center nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas that once recruited the likes of The Beatles and Mia Farrow in search for Nirvana, now untouched and left alone for decades. A vast labyrinth of subterranean tunnels lying beneath the busy streets of Ukraine with ties to KGB spies, Nazis and criminals who once called the catacombs home.

Once important and significant sites and structures across the globe, today these abandoned marvels are mere ghosts of their once rich – sometimes haunting – history. In an all new season of Science Channel’s hit series, MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED, experts reveal the stories behind these remarkable places and why they were left behind.

MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED premieres Thursday, December 3 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel . In addition to watching MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED on Science Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #MysteriesoftheAbandoned and following @ScienceChannel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Throughout this season, viewers will travel around the world to uncover the mysteries behind these massive structures and abandoned sites on the brink of collapse. After decades of decay, withstanding erosion, disasters and wars, each of these structures stand to tell their own unique story.

In the northern Dead Sea, a once popular Israeli tourist resort closed suddenly when the safety of guests became of grave concern due to a massive sinkhole engulfing a parking lot, rooms and several palm trees. Once a sought-after destination for travelers around the world, today the buildings stand abandoned as the Dead Sea retreats and more sinkholes emerge at an alarming rate. Sitting high in a sheer cliff face on the Italian island of Sardinia, a strange castle remains eerily abandoned, begging many to wonder what its purpose was at one point in time. Was it built as a defensive structure, or meant to serve as a solution to an impossible engineering problem for nearby mining operations?

Also this season, on a mysterious volcanic island in the East China sea, strange structures sit eerily on a large plateau littered with concrete ‘caves,’ unnatural tunnels and echoes of a dark past. Now a popular destination for visitors eager to understand its shadowed history, this island was once the staging post for untold destruction, anti-communist violence and the killing of thousands of people over time.

Throughout MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED, these structures, sites, villages, ruins and more are brought back to life with advanced CGI modeling to help tell the stories of these lost worlds and their haunted pasts.

MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED is produced for Science Channel by Like A Shot Productions. For Like A Shot, Henry Scott and Steve Gillham are executive producers. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Andrew Lessner is producer.

