Self-Shot Series Premieres Sunday, June 28th at 12:30pm ET/PT

NEW YORK – May 28, 2020 – Giada De Laurentiis is rebooting her Emmy-Award winning series for current times with Giada at Home 2.0, a self-shot series from her home premiering Sunday, June 28th at 12:30pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network. In this intimate six-episode series, Giada welcomes viewers into her kitchen for her favorite recipes for easy, casual summer entertaining, tips for every meal and some behind-the-scenes fun with her family. From pizza and pasta 101 with her daughter Jade to recipes on repeat and Italian classics reborn, Giada shares her go-to family dishes and personal spins that help make every meal a home run. She also uses technology to incorporate her friends and extended family into the action, including virtual visits from her mother, siblings and Aunt Raffy.

“With viewers cooking and spending time at home, it’s the perfect time to visit Giada at Home,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “This up-close look at Giada’s home life and the food she loves making with her family is fun, personal and a pleasure to watch.”

In the premiere episode, Giada and her daughter Jade spend a night at home doing something they love: making pizza and pasta. While some may think making pizza dough from scratch is intimidating and laborious, Giada proves them wrong with an easy and delicious recipe that’s a total blast. Giada and Jade also walk through the simple steps of making a Chicago-style deep dish pizza, favorite summer pasta and bright weekend dessert. Upcoming episode themes include a virtual family potluck and dining al fresco.

Fans can visit FoodNetwork.com/GiadaAtHome to get Giada’s favorite summer entertaining recipes and more. On social, use #GiadaAtHome for more inspiration.

# # #

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.