NEW DEAL INCLUDES PROJECTS ACROSS PLATFORMS INCLUDING THE UPCOMING SERIES SIMPLY GIADA

NEW SERIES PREMIERES SUNDAY, JANUARY 9TH

NEW YORK – December 7, 2021 – Emmy® Award-winning chef and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Giada De Laurentiis, has signed a new exclusive deal with Food Network, it was announced today by Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. Under the new deal, Giada will continue to produce and front content for both the linear network and the discovery+ streaming service, including the all-new series Simply Giada, premiering Sunday, January 9th at 11:30am ET/PT on Food Network. As a long-standing Food Network star, Giada has engaged fans with her dynamic presence and color commentary while also providing sought-after entertainment and recipe inspiration.

“I’m excited to share all of the new projects I’ve been working on with viewers. Get ready for more adventure, fun…and pasta, of course!” said De Laurentiis.

“Giada De Laurentiis is a culinary icon, who has taught audiences how to prepare as well as properly pronounce every classic pasta dish as no one else could, and we are so excited that this creative star, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, wants to continue to call Food Network her home,” said White. “Simply Giada is the perfect jump start to the new year, with accessible and easy-to-do dishes that feature all the quintessential Giada trademarks – delicious recipes mixed with personable charm.”

Giada is an accomplished chef, best-selling author, and restaurateur, but after years of struggling with a hectic schedule and balancing her eating habits, Giada discovered her path to wellness and is now sharing her journey with recipes and ideas that will help viewers feel good inside and out on the new daytime series, Simply Giada. Inspired by Giada’s recent cookbook, in each episode De Laurentiis shares tried and true recipes for eating better every day, without skimping on flavor. Whether it is offering up expert advice to keep the pantry stocked for smart menu planning that stretches ingredients into the week or showcasing simple and delicious dishes perfect for entertaining friends, Simply Giada has everything to feel healthy and live your best life.

Giada De Laurentiis is the award-winning television personality of Food Network’s Everyday Italian, Giada at Home, Giada’s Weekend Getaways, Giada In Paradise, Giada In Italy, Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Giada Entertains, Giada On The Beach, a judge on Food Network Star and Winner Cake All, and most recently co-starring in the discovery+ food-travel series Bobby and Giada in Italy, which made its debut when the streaming service launched this past January. De Laurentiis is also a successful restaurateur with restaurants GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas. She is the author of ten New York Times best-selling cookbooks, including her most recent, “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out,” in addition to her children’s book series, “Recipe for Adventure.” She is also the founder of the lifestyle and e-commerce platform, Giadzy.com, which features Italian lifestyle content spanning recipes, travel, entertaining and Italian Pantry products. With an impressive background of culinary training from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Giada is a globally revered celebrity chef who continues to prove her skill and accessibility.

Fans can head to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for an exclusive interview with Giada and to watch how she makes some of her most-famous dishes. For all the recipes from Simply Giada, visit FoodNetwork.com/SimplyGiada and follow along at #SimplyGiada.

Giada De Laurentiis is represented by WME’s Jon Rosen and attorney Eric Greenspan. Simply Giada is produced by Linguine Pictures.

# # #

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers’ best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine’s rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories; the portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.