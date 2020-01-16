Hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Four-Episode Event

Begins Monday, February 3rd at 8pm ET/PT

PASADENA, Calif. – January 16, 2020 – Food Network and Girl Scouts of the USA have teamed up to celebrate one of the most-anticipated times of year with Girl Scout Cookie Championship, a four-episode primetime event that captures the country’s obsession with the iconic cookies. Cookies are only available for a few short months each year, making Girl Scout Cookie® season a nationwide phenomenon. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), each episode challenges five accomplished bakers to transform Girl Scout Cookies into show-stopping edible pieces of art and takes viewers behind-the-scenes for an up-close look at how the treats are made. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee are joined by a rotating third judge, including panelist Carla Hall, to ultimately determine which competitor made the most stunning creation. The results include a giant double barrel toasted marshmallow cake made with Girl Scout S’mores®, a ten-layer Do-si-do®/Peanut Butter Sandwich red velvet globe cake complete with peanut butter buttercream and Thin Mints® transformed into a three-tiered blueberry mint glacier cake. Girl Scout alums Hannigan, Lee and Hall are joined by current Girl Scouts each week. The series kicks off Monday, February 3rd at 8pm ET/PT.

“We are all obsessed with Girl Scout Cookies – from Thin Mints® to Shortbread/Trefoils®, everyone has their favorite,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Watching these talented artists transform the beloved cookies into mind-blowing masterpieces makes for a fun, fast-paced show for the whole family.”

“We’re excited to celebrate Girl Scout Cookie season with Food Network!” said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “These beloved treats are part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world—each purchase helps girls learn important business skills and have impactful leadership experiences. As Girl Scout Cookie Championship shows, there are many exciting things girls do in Girl Scouts, from the cookie program to space exploration to outdoor adventures to incredible travel opportunities. There’s something for every girl!”

“I’m thrilled to be hosting Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” said Hannigan. “The creativity and expertise of these bakers is amazing and the cookies themselves bring back so many childhood memories – I can’t wait to share the show with my girls.”

In each episode, five talented bakers go head-to-head to determine who will be named Girl Scout Cookie champion. The competitors must make a large amount of creative and delicious treats using Girl Scout Cookies and then flex their business skills, tap into their inner entrepreneur and sell their creations, just like Girl Scouts do. The sweets are tested by host Alyson Hannigan, the judges and a crowd of hungry tasters who decide who stays and who goes. The remaining contestants must then make a themed, mind-blowing creation that transforms Girl Scout Cookies into an edible masterpiece and only the most impressive baker is left standing.

Viewers can head to Food Network’s social pages to catch up with host Alyson Hannigan, get to know the judges’ favorite Girl Scout Cookies and watch as they attempt a blindfolded taste test. Plus, take the Girl Scout Cookie quiz to see if you can identify these famous treats. Join the conversation using #GirlScoutCookieChampionship and tell us which Girl Scout Cookie you’re obsessed with.

