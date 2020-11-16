Get your mistletoe missiles, catapulting candy canes and sky-rocketing snowmen ready… Discovery is set to kick off the holidays in tree-mendous style with an all new limited series, ROCKET AROUND THE XMAS TREE, premiering Thursday, December 3 at 10pm ET/PT . In an epic and explosive holiday themed rocket competition, teams of deck-the-hall daredevils put their rocketry skills to the test each week as they compete in a series of explosive contests to determine who can take their holiday cheer to new heights and walk away with the coveted ‘Golden Rocket-Tree Topper’ trophy.

ROCKET AROUND THE XMAS TREE premieres Thursday, December 3 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery . Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #RocketAroundTheXmasTree, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates.

Hosted by YouTube star and science aficionado, Nick Uhas, these teams of super-sonic rocketeers, ranging from thrill-seeking amateurs to aerospace engineers, will put their unique backgrounds and skill sets to the test as they take on these super-charged challenges and give 2020 the explosive send-off it deserves.

Some teams include The Odd Rocketeers, made up of longtime friends Max Kauker and Alex Moreno, who met through their university’s rocketry club and discovered friendship at first flight. Another team, Alex and Lydia Yeckley of The Snow It Alls, is a unique father-daughter duo of mechanical engineers who are ready to put their shared history of high-pressure robotics competitions to the test. Married couple Myron and Tiera Fletcher, known as team Rocket With The Fletchers, are ready to put their advanced degrees in fields like structural and thrust engineering to use and their motto, ‘Faith, Love and Rockets,’ into action.

The challenges include anything from launching faux Christmas trees sky-high in an attempt to deliver letters to Santa Claus, blasting toy soldiers towards Santa’s pile of presents, firing candy canes at warp speed and impressive distances, and attempting to safely transport and land 50 delicate ornaments without breaking them using standard model rocket kits.

ROCKET AROUND THE XMAS TREE is the non-stop high-flying yuletide rocket action we all need to close out the year. Holiday cheer is in the air… and soon faux Christmas trees and holiday decor will be too! But don’t worry, no real trees were harmed in the making of this tree-mendous showdown.

ROCKET AROUND THE XMAS TREE is produced for Discovery by Public House Pictures. For Public House Pictures, Rob Hammersley and Christopher Irion are executive producers. For Discovery, Wyatt Channel is executive producer and Andrew Lessner is producer.

