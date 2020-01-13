13th January 2020 — Bath, UK: The Play Sports Group (PSG) is excited to announce the launch of its eleventh channel, GCN auf Deutsch. This dedicated German-language channel will see Global Cycling Network (GCN)’s unique blend of informative and entertaining content created in German and will attract many new German-speaking viewers across the world.

PSG’s channels have reached 2 billion views on YouTube, and serve 20 million monthly viewers. GCN auf Deutsch is set to once again change the landscape of the cycling media, further expanding GCN’s global offering beyond the existing English (launched in 2013), Spanish (2018), Italian (2018) and Japanese (2019) channels.

Renowned for its unique and engaging videos, GCN publishes ground breaking video content which continues to grow in terms of views, and remains relevant long after first publication. Dynamic, accessible and modern, GCN’s content is delivered directly to the audience, via their smartphone, computer, tablet or television, to be consumed whenever and wherever.

Creating the best global content – including How-To videos, footage from the biggest races, unparalleled access to riders and teams, tech insights, and a weekly magazine show – GCN auf Deutsch will feature everything that is important in road cycling, using our global resources and unique insight into the world of cycling to create localised, tailored content for the German-speaking market. GCN auf Deutsch will collaborate with PSN’s channels and Eurosport to deliver the best content for German-speaking cycling fans.

The channel will be fronted by recently retired professional cyclists Björn Thurau and Mario Vogt, who boast a combined 21 years of pro cycling experience.

New GCN auf Deutsch Presenter and former WorldTour rider Björn Thurau said: “Cycling is my life and joining at the start of GCN auf Deutsch is super exciting. I’ve been a fan and a viewer of GCN for a long time and the opportunity to join the team and create videos specifically for German-speaking cyclists and cycling fans is an amazing opportunity. This is a great time to join GCN and launch our new channel.”

Simon Wear, Founder and CEO of Play Sports Group, said: “We’ve been planning a German-language GCN channel for a long time. It’s a hugely important market with great cyclists, cycling fans, some brilliant brands and events. The German-speaking audience is already highly engaged with GCN, so we’re very much looking forward to providing bespoke new and unique videos in the German language and welcoming new viewers to our channel.”

PSG’s German business unit is headed by Richard Todd who joined the group in late 2019. A fluent German-speaker, Todd began his career in cycling in Germany, first working at parts and accessories brand Ergon and, prior to joining PSG, served as Managing Director of cycling apparel brand ASSOS in the UK. Todd brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the German speaking market. PSG is in the process of opening an office in Germany.

Richard Todd, Germany Business Director at PSG and GCN auf Deutsch, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Play Sports Group and hugely excited to be heading up GCN auf Deutsch, putting together the team and working with the great people here. The opportunities for this channel dedicated to the German-speaking market are immense and I’m certain the content will be amazing.”

The launch of GCN auf Deutsch follows one year on from the announcement, in January 2019, that Discovery Inc, owner of Eurosport, had acquired a majority stake in Play Sports Group. A global leader in real-life entertainment, Discovery enjoys an extensive portfolio of brands and direct-to-consumer platforms that power people’s passions and super serve global communities of fans and enthusiasts.