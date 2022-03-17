FREDDY DODGE AND JUAN IBARRA HIT THE ROAD ONCE AGAIN TO HELP STRUGGLING MINES TURN THEIR PAYDIRT INTO BIG PAYDAYS

A New Season of GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE Premieres Friday, April 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(LOS ANGELES) – From Montana to Alaska to the Yukon to Colorado, gold guru Freddy Dodge and master fabricator Juan Ibarra step in to help struggling miners learn how to run a successful mine. With over 40 years of experience, Freddy and Juan host the ultimate mining masterclass teaching them inventive solutions, insights and bush hacks that will drastically increase the gold production of each mine. GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE premieres Friday, April 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery after an all-new episode of “Hoffman Family Gold” and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Everyday people have caught the “gold fever” and are trying their hand at running a gold mine but without the background, tools or experience to be profitable. After investing everything into their operations, many are on the brink of bankruptcy and need expert help if they are going to keep their dreams alive. In each episode, Freddy and Juan travel around the country sharing their tenured mining knowledge to turn these operations around.

This season, Freddy and Juan travel further and face tougher challenges than ever before in their quest to help miners in need. In Alaska they help a single father fulfill a promise to his young daughter and her late mother to turn their struggling hobby mine into a profitable business. In Colorado they save a father and son team with a major clean up problem and even bigger relationship issues. In British Columbia, they face a resistant off-grid prospector. And in Oregon, “Gold Rush” veteran Jim Thurber recruits Freddy and Juan to help his buddies turn their 130-year-old claim in Oregon into a commercially viable mine.

At each mining location, the duo assess how they can increase the gold production. Whether they need to teach them how to find better paydirt or help them repair rundown equipment, Freddy and Juan are determined to bring each mine into the black. With all the invaluable knowledge, will these miners now hit the gold motherlode?

Follow the conversation on social media with #GOLDRUSH and following Gold Rush on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where James Bates is Executive Producer and Richard Cracknell is the showrunner. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

