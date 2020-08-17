Filmed this June at Dye Preserve in Jupiter, Fla., “MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – SHOTMAKING SECRETS” offers fans an unprecedented deep-dive tutorial on the golf superstar’s every trademark shot from tee to green.

Golf Digest Schools app to stream series for free in the U.S. from 20 August.

New York [August 17, 2020] – Golf Digest and Discovery Golf today announced the release of the second season of the exclusive masterclass series “MY GAME: TIGER WOODS.” The 10-part season launches globally on August 20 and sees the greatest player of the modern era take viewers through his Shotmaking Secrets for the first time.

In 2019’s Season 1, MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – INSIDE THE MIND OF A CHAMPION, viewers were given a 50,000-foot view of Tiger’s overall thoughts on his game, delivered candidly by the golf icon himself. The incredible success of Season 1 was followed by an insatiable fan outcry for more — more time, more detail, more instruction on how the most successful player in modern golf hits his legendary shots. Season 2 sees the 15-time major champion dive deep into the technique behind his incredible shotmaking skills and sharing the secrets to what has made him one of the best players of all time. Presented in clear and memorable terms, viewers will learn invaluable lessons that they can apply to their own game.

MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – SHOTMAKING SECRETS was filmed on course at The Dye Preserve in Jupiter, Fla. during June 2020 with strict Covid-19 production-safety precautions in place. The series will be available to U.S. audiences for free on Golf Digest Schools, the leading digital instruction platform in the game from the world’s No. 1 golf media brand.

Golf Digest Schools will present MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – SHOTMAKING SECRETS alongside its subscription service that provides golfers unlimited access to more than 350 video lessons and practice plans to improve their game. The release coincides with the launch of the new Golf Digest Schools app, which will offer an enhanced experience for players to engage with the best instructional content and network of instructors anywhere. Users can choose to watch via the app or at www.golfdigest.com/tigerwoods.

Speaking on the new series, Tiger Woods said: “Shooting My Game Season 2 with Discovery was a great opportunity to dig deep and offer insight into how I approach and execute the different parts of my game. I’ve never revealed my thought process behind my shotmaking technique and course management in such detail before, so I am excited to share it with players and fans for the first time.

“It’s been a tough time for everyone around the world these past few months, and it’s fantastic to see players of all levels getting back out there on the course. I’m excited to partner with Golf Digest and Discovery to bring this series to millions around the world and help people enjoy the game even more,” Woods said.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager of Discovery Golf, said: “Following the success of Season 1, we are immensely proud to continue our relationship with Tiger for 10 more unmissable episodes. MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – SHOTMAKING SECRETS is a must-watch for every fan and player looking for that extra edge to their game. What better way to improve and ultimately shoot lower scores than by taking tips directly from the greatest golfer of modern times?

“We are fully committed to bringing fans closer to the action and the players through our coverage, reporting and exclusive access to heroes like Tiger. With the support of our partners and sponsors, we are particularly excited to bring the series to viewers in the U.S. for free through Golf Digest Schools and the enhanced experience of the new Schools app,” Kaplan said.

Chris Reynolds, General Manager of Golf Digest, said: “Golf Digest serves golfers with the most comprehensive advice on how to play, what to play and where to play. Presenting MY GAME: TIGER WOODS – SHOTMAKING SECRETS across the U.S. is a privilege and will bring a unique insight into how the one of the greatest ever plays the game.

“By bringing together the best instruction content featuring golf’s biggest names and top instructors, there is really no better place than Golf Digest Schools to help enjoy playing even more. Our new Golf Digest Schools app will offer an even greater experience and opportunity to improve your game, with new live and interactive features with coaches to come and enhanced access to content that will help you shoot lower scores,” he added.

Golf Digest is part of Discovery, the global leader in real life entertainment and a platform innovator, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery’s golf ecosystem also includes GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, a live and on-demand video streaming service available in more than 200 international markets.

Discovery announced an exclusive multi-year content partnership with Tiger Woods in November 2018. Discovery launched GOLFTV in January 2019, as part of a ground-breaking 12-year strategic alliance with the PGA TOUR, and acquired Golf Digest in May 2019.

When is MY GAME: TIGER WOODS — SHOTMAKING SECRETS released?

Episode list:

Driver Distance (Thursday 20 August) Driver Control (Thursday 27 August) Approach Shots (Thursday 3 September) Par 3s (Thursday 10 September) Changing Trajectory (Thursday 17 September) Fairway Bunkers (Thursday 24 September) Rough Recoveries (Thursday 1 October) Great Escapes (Thursday 8 October) Uneven Lies (Thursday 15 October) Distance Wedges (Thursday 22 October)

How do I watch MY GAME: TIGER WOODS — SHOTMAKING SECRETS?

Golf Digest Schools (U.S. only) (https://www.golfdigest.com/tigerwoods).

The Golf Digest app is available to download for iOS and Android devices via your app store.

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch exclusively on GOLFTV (https://www.golf.tv/tiger).

