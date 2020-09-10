Golf Digest and Discovery, Inc. accelerates branded content solutions and editorial team with the 2021 launch of two new franchises: ‘Journeys with Matty G’ to golf destinations all over the world, and ‘The Ambush,’ which celebrates the commitment and camaraderie of the best in buddies trips.

Golf Digest and Discovery, Inc., have further strengthened their digital branded content and editorial expertise by partnering with Matt Ginella, an experienced TV host and golf writer who has been covering the game for 25 years, will spearhead the launch of two exclusive travel franchises.

Through “Journeys with Matty G,” Ginella will continue to shine a light on the best golf destinations in the world, finding colorful characters who help educate him and the viewer on not just the golf, but also the culture and the options of off-course activities in the area.

And with the Ambush, Ginella and Golf Digest are reinventing the popular franchise Ginella helped create and cultivate when he served as the magazine’s travel writer from 2006 through 2012, but this time he tells those stories of the best buddies trips in the country with social and digital platforms at his disposal. As Ginella likes to say: ”Will your group be next?”

This move by Digest and Discovery, Inc., supports the continued expansion of Golf Digest’s best-in-class branded content solutions, built on its reputation of world-class written and video journalism, which engages millions of golfers and fans in the U.S. and around the world.

Part of Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment enjoying a portfolio of brands including Travel Channel and Food Network, Golf Digest is the most visited digital golf destination in the U.S. and the authority for golfers on how to play, what to play and where to play.

It showcases Digest’s storytelling expertise, coupled with opportunities available through Discovery’s global reach and international golf eco­system through GOLFTV and its long-term partnership with the PGA TOUR, to expand its branded content offering that integrates compelling and relevant narratives that engages the largest golf audience and delivers to their broader marketing strategies and objectives.

Jerry Tarde, Editor-in-Chief, Golf Digest, and Global Head of Strategy and Content, Discovery Golf, said: “Travel is such a huge part of the game and golfers are hungry for the best advice on where to play. We think Matt is the best in the business and we’re delighted to welcome him back to Golf Digest. His unparalleled knowledge, ability to bring destinations to life and passion for the game offers brands a unique opportunity to be a part of stories that will deeply engage golfers and fans around the world.”

Matt Ginella said: “Golf Digest is the No.1 golf media company globally and represents the best digital destination for entertaining, exciting and engaging golf content including offering fans of the sport the best news and views on golf travel.”

“The prospect of partnering golf’s digital powerhouse through Digest and Discovery to continue building advertising revenue streams through the best branded content offering in the market was an easy decision to make. I’m excited to begin generating opportunities for brands that will enable them to achieve their content objectives at a scale matched by no-one else.”

Ginella joins after more than seven years with Golf Advisor and Golf Channel where he carved a reputation as one of the industry’s leading authorities on golf travel, in his roles as digital writer and host of highly successful golf travel programs. Ginella’s appointment signals a return to Golf Digest, which prior to 2013, he worked as senior travel editor for Golf Digest and Golf World, sharing his expert insight on courses, resorts and amateur golfer ‘buddies trips‘ destinations around the country.

