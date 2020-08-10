Golf Digest announced as Title Sponsor of the 2021 African American Golf EXPO and Forum

Partnership supports diversity and inclusion, careers in golf, economic development and growth of the game initiatives

New York [Aug. 10, 2020] Golf Digest has been announced as the Title Sponsor for the first-ever African American Golf EXPO and Forum in partnership with organizer Jim Beatty Golf Ventures LLC.

Through this collaboration, organizers plan to attract golf industry leaders, golf community leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, avid golfers and new players.

Golf Digest continues its mission to support the growth, enjoyment and understanding of the game.

The first-of-its-kind EXPO will be held February 20-23, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga., bringing together community leaders, golf enthusiasts and professionals working within the golf community to promote economic inclusion and diversity in the $84 billion industry.

With the African American Golf EXPO and Forum valuing the African American golf market at $4 billion per year, the unique partnership will also provide networking for careers in the game, facilitate grassroots funding and promote golf to the African American community.

In addition, 20 workshops, learning forums and seminars will offer expert advice and tutelage on a range of topics to make the sport and industry more accessible for both men and women. The EXPO welcomes all people and supporters to attend this historic event.

Jerry Tarde, Editor-in-Chief at Golf Digest and Global Head of Strategy & Content for Discovery Golf, said: “Golf is still on the journey from exclusion to inclusion, and we think the African American Golf EXPO and Forum will accelerate understanding and passion for the game among diverse audiences. We want to bring together golf and Black communities to champion the opportunities available.

“Golf Digest has a rich history of advocating for better access and affordability to support the game’s long-term sustainability and growth. We share the same values and ambitions as Jim and his team and the synergies among us will allow Golf Digest to maximize the reach of the EXPO to golfers everywhere.”

Jim Beatty, Founder and President of Jim Beatty Golf Ventures, organizer of the African American Golf EXPO and Forum and Executive Editor of African American Golfer’s Digest, said: “We’re thrilled to have the support of the world’s No.1 most widely read golf publication and its team including Jerry Tarde who will enable us to share the EXPO to more people than we ever could have imagined.

“We believe the African American Golf EXPO will be seminal event within the industry which will provide the platform for people of all backgrounds including the African American community to consider a career or professional opportunity in golf, or even simply to take-up the game itself. We thank Golf Digest for being part of this and look forward to leveraging its reach to provide information on participating in the sport to African American golfers everywhere.”

Golf Digest is part of Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment with a worldwide portfolio of trusted brands and platforms, including the Oprah Winfrey Network. It has long sought to bring more people into golf and help grow the game for all.

For more information on Golf Digest, visit https://www.golfdigest.com/.

About Golf Digest

Golf Digest is the No. 1 most widely read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest’s aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game – making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while also offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf.

About Jim Beatty Golf Ventures LLC

Jim Beatty Golf Ventures LLC is an Omaha, Nebraska, golf promotion and management firm engaged in developing and producing golf related venues and forums focused on unique markets. Activities include tournament planning, executive forums, economic development meetings and other specialized opportunities to promote the industry and the game of golf. Jim Beatty, a recognized leader in the golf industry, founded Jim Beatty Golf Ventures in 2018. Jim Beatty is also the Executive Editor of the African American Golfers Digest and the President of NCS International, an economic development and corporate site selection firm also headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV

