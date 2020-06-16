New York [June 16, 2020] The season five premiere of HGTV hit series Good Bones, starring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, delivered a .76 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT—making it the highest-rated episode for the series since June 2018. The P25-54 L3 rating was a 94 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 68 percent lift over the previous six weeks. The episode also delivered double-digit L3 ratings increases over the Good Bones previous season premiere—up 26 percent among P25-54, 15 percent among W25-54 and 49 percent among M25-54. In addition, the episode delivered a .94 L3 rating among W25-54 and a .59 L3 rating among M25-54, a respective 73 percent and 141 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 54 percent and 97 percent lift over the prior six weeks.

Attracting more than 3.3 million total viewers, the premiere episode delivered additional notable ratings including: .85 L3 among upscale P25-54, 1.13 L3 among upscale W25-54, 1.06 L3 among P2+ and 2.11 L3 household rating. Good Bones was the #1 cable premiere episode among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 and was a top 5 cable premiere episode among P25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale M25-54 in the Tuesday 8-9 p.m. timeslot. Good Bones will return to its regular 9-10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Tuesday, June 16.

Good Bones also performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. Since June 9, the season premiere episode is the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO, and Good Bones is the #1 most-watched series on the platform. The episode also ranks in the top 5 most-watched season premiere episodes in HGTV GO history. Digital content supporting the season premiere generated more than 1 million video views on HGTV.com.

ABOUT GOOD BONES

Crumbling roofs, bug-infested walls and rotted floors are no match for HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine in the new season of Good Bones. The series follow Mina, a real estate agent and soon-to-be mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they buy the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods, demo them down to the studs and completely transform them into gorgeous, functional family homes. This season also spotlights very personal moments for both mother and daughter—Mina shares her emotional IVF journey that results in her second pregnancy while Karen announces she is retiring from the day-to-day operations of the family renovation business.

ABOUT HGTV

