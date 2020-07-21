New York [July 21, 2020] HGTV’s hit series Good Bones, starring mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine, is on track to deliver its highest-rated season ever and currently ranks as a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 on Tuesday nights. The series is averaging a .79 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.07 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Among M25-54 and upscale M25-54, Good Bones is a top 10 ranked cable program.

Attracting more than 13 million total viewers since its premiere on Tuesday, June 9, Good Bones is averaging double-digit L3 ratings increases of 23 percent among P25-54 and 24 percent among W25-54 over its prior season. Among P25-54, the series is averaging a .78 live plus three-day rating on Tuesday nights, a 54 percent increase over the previous six weeks and a 28 percent increase over year-ago levels. It also is averaging a 1.06 L3 rating among W25-54, a 63 percent six-week increase and a 27 percent lift over the prior year. In addition, Good Bones is averaging a .98 L3 among P2+ and a 2.00 L3 household rating.

“Our audiences can’t get enough of Good Bones,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Fans have enthusiastically followed Mina and Karen’s journey for more than five seasons and there’s so much more to come. Right now, we’ve got eight new episodes in the pipeline, including some where Mina shares her inspirational IVF journey. And, of course, there’ll be no shortage of stunning renovations and special family moments with this dynamic mother-daughter duo.”

Good Bones continues to attract fans to HGTV’s digital platforms. Since June 9, the season premiere episode is the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO, and Good Bones is the #1 most-watched series on the platform. The season premiere episode also ranks in the top 5 most-watched season premiere episodes in HGTV GO history. Digital content supporting the season has generated more than 2.7 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as 2.7 million page views on HGTV.com.

ABOUT GOOD BONES

Crumbling roofs, bug-infested walls and rotted floors are no match for HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine in the new season of Good Bones. The series follow Mina, a real estate agent and soon-to-be mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they buy the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods, demo them down to the studs and completely transform them into gorgeous, functional family homes. This season also spotlights very personal moments for both mother and daughter—Mina shares her emotional IVF journey while Karen announces she is retiring from the day-to-day operations of the family renovation business.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###