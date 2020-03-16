Alton Brown Revisits and Renovates More Classic Good Eats Episodes on Cooking Channel, Cooking Channel GO, Food Network GO and YouTube

NEW YORK – March 16, 2020 – Alton Brown gives a fresh take on classic episodes of his groundbreaking series Good Eats in the thirteen-episode second season of Good Eats: Reloaded, which kicks off with a multi-platform launch in April. Each week, Alton revisits a fan-favorite episode and updates the content with today’s perspective, complete with his signature sense of humor and expert take on science and food. The season premieres with Alton opening the vault to reload “The Egg Files,” an updated exploration of eggs from every angle with brand-new recipes for fried, scrambled, and boiled egg, plus a look at an old pan from a new angle. Upcoming episodes tackle the latest in coffee roasting, grinding, brewing and the gear needed to do it; a reinvention of a long-debated golden cake recipe and Alton’s take on what pot roast is supposed to be. Good Eats: Reloaded season two premieres Monday, April 13th at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Cooking Channel and its YouTube channel, preceded by a one-week preview on Cooking Channel GO beginning April 6th. Following episodes will be available on Cooking Channel and Cooking Channel GO on Mondays, with a future run on Food Network GO.

“Alton’s audience is smart, tech-savvy and they want to watch Good Eats: Reloaded from wherever they are,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “The show’s combination of nostalgia and innovation make this series exactly the content his fans crave.”

“Turns out everything old is new again…or at least Good Eats is,” said Brown. “These classic episodes have received the full ‘reload’ treatment so they’re repaired, renovated, remodeled and well…better.”

Good Eats, written, produced and hosted by Alton Brown, premiered in 1999 and ran for thirteen years on Food Network. Combining food science, pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and the occasional belching puppet, Good Eats has millions of fans and garnered a coveted Peabody Award for broadcast excellence in 2007.

On Cooking Channel’s social platforms, Alton will be breaking down the ins-and-outs of each week’s featured dish and giving fans an insider’s look at the making of the show. Fans can join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #GoodEatsReloaded.

###