–New Episodes to Premiere Tuesdays at 10/9c on ID starting January 4th–

(New York, NY) — For many small towns across America, a Friday night spent under the blinding lights of the local high school football stadium cheering the home team onto victory is the glue that holds a community together. But, what happens when the Friday night lights shut off and the town’s beloved team finds themselves embroiled in the center of a tragic crime? How does a community so devoted to football reckon with the aftermath – one that may force them to either cope with the devastating loss of one of their own or look at their treasured team and players differently? A new series from ID takes an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of dangerous obsessions, brutal violence and even murder surrounding local high school football teams, tarnishing the sport these communities hold sacred. Produced by Lion Television US, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 10/9c on ID.

Featuring cases from across the country, accounts from those who knew these crimes intimately, and gripping archival footage, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS showcases how a tragedy that happens off the field can have ramifications far beyond the championship game. From a football player in a small Texas town terrorizing his team’s cheerleaders to a promising football star gunned down before he could start his freshman season at University of Oregon, this new series gives viewers a first-hand account of tragic crimes that have not only turned the lives of the high school football players on these teams upside down – but have torn entire communities apart.

Over the course of six episodes, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS showcases exactly what happens when football is the lifeblood of the town… and real blood is spilled.

“High school football is a bedrock of small town America where the hometown team is often the centerpiece of the local community. But sadly these local traditions can come with an unexpected dark side as the cases in MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS show, ” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “Uncontrollably jealous teammates, cheerleaders gone missing, and even local authorities going to extraordinary lengths to cover up for the star player; these crimes can have a tragic impact on the whole town and their damage can ripple throughout the community for years to come.”

MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS is produced for ID by Lion Television US with Allison Corn, Stan Hsue and Jennifer Silverman serving as Executive Producers and Simon Boyce serving as showrunner. Ron Simon is the Executive Producer for ID.

EPISODE SCHEDULE

New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays at 10/9c starting January 4

The Cheerleader Murders

Premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 10/9c

In a small Texas town, a serial rapist stalks and attacks multiple high school cheerleaders, before graduating to murder. Detectives discover that the monster behind these horrific crimes is much closer to home than anyone could have possibly guessed.

Where is Tom Brown?

Premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 10/9c

Conspiracy theories rock a small Texas town after a beloved high school football player mysteriously vanishes. Baffling clues and community pressure pit the local sheriff against a brash private investigator until some very unusual suspects emerge.

Killer in the Field

Premieres Tuesday, January 18 at 10/9c

A beloved high school teacher’s mutilated body lies in a field near her home, leaving behind a baffling trail of evidence. One suspect tells a story that makes no sense, but the real killer’s motives are as confusing as they are terrifying.

Game of Privileges

Premieres Tuesday, January 25 at 10/9c

In a struggling Pennsylvania coal town, where high school football is king, the killing of a Mexican immigrant splits the community. When star players emerge as suspects, some locals engage in a coverup that is almost as shocking as the murder.

Do It For Juan

Premieres Tuesday, February 1 at 10/9c

As a quarterback and then as coach, Jaun Josephs led his Louisiana high school football team to multiple victories. When he’s inexplicably gunned down, his community unites to bring his killer to justice.

Mr. Untouchable

Premieres Tuesday, February 8 at 10/9c

A cold-blooded murderer takes the life of local football hero TK Kelly. The high school standout had carried the dreams of his small California city on his shoulders, but for someone close to TK, jealousy of the star was motivation enough to kill.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television. Delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, ID is also available via the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo . For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed . Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

ABOUT LION TELEVISION US

Based in New York, Lion Television US, an All3Media company, is headed by Allison Corn and Stan Hsue and has produced programming for Bravo, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, PBS, History, A&E, Smithsonian, E!, Cooking Channel, MSNBC, CBS, HBO, VH1, MTV, Fox, History, and National Geographic, among others. Recently, the company launched the game show Jason Biggs’ Cash at Your Door on E! as well as premiered Where Murder Lies and The Murder List on discovery+, Crimes Gone Viral on Investigation Discovery and the documentary film Just One Man for Smithsonian Channel.

Among the company’s many credits include Diabolical, The Deadliest Decade, The Lies that Bind, Grave Mysteries, Hometown Homicide, Six Degrees of Murder, Dead on Arrival, Follow Your Past, Sexy Beasts, Deadly Devotion, Money From Strangers, Junk Food Flip, Restaurant Redemption, History Detectives, MegaDrive, Easy Chinese, America Revealed, How Dogs Got Their Shapes, Puppies v. the World, Rebuilding the World Trade Center and many more.

###