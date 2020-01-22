Guy’s Big Game Streams LIVE Friday, January 31st at 8pm ET on Food Network Kitchen

Plus: Food Network Kitchen LIVE Cooking Class Schedule for the Week of January 26th

New York, NY – January 22, 2020 – As football’s biggest game of the year fast approaches, now is the time to plan the menu for the ultimate football party of the year. To help fans get ready to score big points with friends and family on game day, Guy Fieri will go LIVE direct from Miami on the Food Network Kitchen app on Friday, January 31st beginning at 8pm ET as he is joined by some of his favorite chefs as they make their favorite game day recipes. No one loves the Super Bowl more than Guy and to him, the best part of the biggest football game of the year is the big-time food you get to make and enjoy with family and friends. Joining Guy live will be Alex Guarnaschelli, Antonia Lofaso, Josh Capon and Aaron May, demonstrating recipes for their go-to game day bites such as chicken tenders, nachos, burgers, steak sandwiches, chicken wings and the ultimate game day cocktails. Fans can cook alongside Guy and the gang, while asking questions and getting answers in real-time (only available on the Food Network Kitchen app) to ensure a perfect game day feast. Guy’s Big Game will re-air on Food Network on Sunday, February 2nd at 1pm ET/PT .

“Guy’s enthusiasm for great food is rivaled only by his enthusiasm for epic sports showdowns making him the perfect host for Food Network Kitchen’s first-ever live game day stunt,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “At big game gatherings across the country the pressure is on to impress guests with a knock out spread and Guy and his friends will help fans do just that at their own game day celebrations.”

For even more help with game day, fans can also access the Game Day Bites section of Food Network Kitchen for more recipes including top chili recipes, decadent appetizers, dips, spreads and more. Fans can also take advantage of FREE classes on Food Network Kitchen leading up to the big game including:

Jeff Mauro’s Baked Coconut Chicken Tenders with Mango Chutney Dipping Sauce

Katie Lee’s Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Eddie Jackson’s Pancake Chicken Poppers with Maple Whiskey Dipping Sauce

Scott Conant’s Bucatini with Tuna, Olives and Tomatoes

Chris Santos’ Smoky Rubbed Chicken Wings with Honey, Bourbon, and Molasses Sauce

A complete lineup of live classes is available within the app, some additional highlights for the week of January 26th include: Jet Tila on Sunday, January 26th; Jeff Mauro on Monday, January 27th; Michael Symon on Thursday, January 30th; Sunny Anderson on Friday, January 31st; and Geoffrey Zakarian on Saturday, February 1st.

The new app is broadly available now across Amazon Echo Show, Fire Tablets and Fire TV streaming media devices, as well as iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android mobile devices, and across additional platforms and devices in 2020.

Premium features include:

40+ Live classes every week

Over 1,000 on-demand classes

Episodes of your favorite Food Network shows

80+ of the best chefs in the world

Grocery delivery

80,000 trusted recipes

To access Food Network Kitchen, search for the app in your device’s App Store. Find out more about the app at www.FoodNetwork.com/Kitchen.

