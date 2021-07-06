New York [July 6, 2021] For her assistant Kevin, who has been a friend, right-hand supporter, protector and guardian angel for more than a decade, Gwyneth Paltrow will break through walls, rip out old fixtures and put her whole heart into his home renovation in the hit HGTV series Celebrity IOU on Monday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Gwyneth, who has a shelf with her Academy Award®, Golden Globe® Award and Emmy® Award, says she has spent more time with Kevin than anyone else in the past ten years. Now, Gwyneth, the CEO of goop and a bestselling author, is ready to showcase her keen eye for design—tag teaming with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Kevin with an updated kitchen, living area and loft space before he moves into his newly purchased Southern California condo. In addition to airing on HGTV, Gwyneth’s episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 12.

“Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life, and I trust him with everything,” said Gwyneth. “He’s my right-hand man. He’s such a good person, and he’s always taking care of other people.”

Kevin’s home has great bones but is very dated—and he has no extra money for major renovations. To surprise him with this gift of gratitude, Gwyneth will help the Brothers in each step of the process, including the demolition of the kitchen, re-plastering the fireplace and installing the new iron staircase railing. Kevin will be overwhelmed by the final reveal when he sees such features as a more spacious kitchen and a built-in dry bar.

“Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin,” said Gwyneth. “He’s my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him.”

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

