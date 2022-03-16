The Paranormal Investigators Begin Their Supernatural Spree With a Face-Off Against the “Creeper” of Pennsylvania’s Hill View Manor

NEW YORK (March 16, 2022) – There’s hell to pay, and Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman are on a mission to find out why. The intrepid paranormal investigators team up again for an all-new season of PORTALS TO HELL, as they’re led to haunted locales where sinister spirits display a vendetta against anyone in their presence. Season Three, premiering Saturday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and streaming the same day on discovery+, will feature 13 hour-long episodes.

There is no Casper or friendly ghosts here. The deeper the history the deeper the haunting. Exploring the shadowy corners of Detroit’s Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, the historic Savannah Theatre, Staten Island, New York’s Kreischer Mansion, Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin and the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary, among others, Osbourne and Weidman confront disturbing activity and malevolent entities that have left those that crossed their path shaking in fear. Using their paranormal expertise, advanced scientific equipment and a network of specialists, including a team of psychic mediums, the duo search for evidence and answers as to who, or what, is wreaking such havoc on the living.

“This is a creepy AF new season, twisted and wildly unexpected,” said Osbourne. “The locations were bottled up with activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter.”

“These places had an intense energy you could feel the minute you walked in,” added Weidman. “Just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations this season are just eerie and unnerving.”

In the season opener, Osbourne and Weidman travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, home to Hill View Manor – a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on after death. The sprawling complex has almost as many spirits as it does rooms. Constant reports of scratching, chronic dizziness and shadow apparitions have turned the building’s new owner, Carrie, from a paranormal skeptic into a full-blown believer. With her original plans to turn the property into condos no longer viable, she is hoping Osbourne and Weidman can figure out what exactly is going on within Hill View’s walls. But to get to the bottom of what’s feeding the manor’s dark forces, the duo will first have to face the Creeper – a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.

This Season on PORTALS TO HELL:

SEASON PREMIERE

Episode 1 – “Hill View Manor”

Premieres Saturday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on in death. There, they’ll cross paths with the Creeper, a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.

Episode 2 – “Eloise Psychiatric Hospital”

Premieres Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Once known for its cutting-edge facilities, Eloise is now notorious for its aggressive spirits and is host to a dark entity that delights in choking its victims.

Episode 3 – “Taylor Trask Museum”

Premieres Saturday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Plymouth, Massachusetts, to investigate the historic Taylor Trask Museum, which has never been investigated on television. The caretaker, Jan, wants to calm the restless spirits, but with the recent uptick in paranormal activity, she fears for her safety.

Episode 4 – “Savannah Theatre”

Premieres Saturday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne investigate the Savannah Theatre in Savannah, Georgia, a paranormal playhouse dating back almost 200 years. And in a television first, the duo takes the stage and discovers that this theater likes to put on a horror show.

Episode 5 – “Fort Mifflin”

Premieres Saturday, May 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Weidman takes Jack Osbourne to one of her favorite hotspots – Philadelphia’s Fort Mifflin, a location rife with the ghosts of wars long past. The pair peel back the layers of haunted history and discover something unexpected is stationed at the fort.

Episode 6 – “Missouri State Penitentiary”

Premieres Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

The team heads to the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Missouri. With a history of suffering and violence that goes back over a century, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman look to finally unlock what may be haunting this legendary location.

Episode 7 – “Malco Theatre”

Premieres Saturday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

In Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman explore the historic Malco Theatre, a live magic venue never before investigated for television. But in a town charged by strange geothermal forces, not all phenomena at this theater appear to be the trick of a magician.

Episode 8 – “Kreischer Mansion”

Premieres Saturday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel

Katrina Osbourne takes Jack Osbourne to Kreischer Mansion in Staten Island, New York, where a past paranormal experience has left her searching for answers. A new spirit has taken up residence since Weidman’s last visit, but it may not be what the new owners think it is.

**Additional Episodes TBA**

PORTALS TO HELL is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for Travel Channel and discovery+. For Osbourne Media, the executive producers are Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. For Critical Content, the executive producers are Jenny Daly and Tom Forman. Kathy DaSilva executive produces the series for Osbourne Media and Critical Content. For Travel Channel and discovery+, the executive producers are Ron Simon and Kristen Teraila.

