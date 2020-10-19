NEW YORK [Oct. 19, 2020] Home to seven of the top 30 new unscripted cable series among P25-54 and 11 of the top 30 among W25-54, HGTV is prepped for additional ratings success in 2021. Known for programming with savvy real estate deals, inspiring home overhauls, friendly renovation competitions – and more freshman hits than any other cable network – HGTV gave the production greenlight to 16 series and pilots. This first batch of new show orders represents more than 109 episodes or 77 hours of content that will appeal to the network’s 34 million monthly viewers as well as occasional audiences. Clinton Kelly , Lara Spencer , Leanne Ford , Steve Ford , Luke Caldwell , Clint Robertson , Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin are just a few of the expert talent with series scheduled to hit the air next year.

“We’ve locked in a solid lineup of creative, innovative and entertaining programming to inspire people who want to reimagine their homes,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This is just the beginning. We’re taking scores of pitch meetings, reviewing hundreds of concept reels, talent sizzles and social media sites—looking for imaginative real estate, renovation and design experts who are pushing the envelope with their distinct points of view.”

Next year, HGTV programming will feature a variety of familiar faces, new experts, emotional real estate stories, ideas for outdoor spaces, renovation, restoration and docu-design series.

Familiar Faces

Home Again with the Fords will star popular sister-brother duo and home renovation experts Leanne and Steve Ford . Throughout the series, the Fords will help clients transform their childhood homes into updated, beautiful spaces while preserving treasured nostalgic elements.

Lara Spencer , Good Morning America contributor and the creator, executive producer and host of the Emmy®-award winning competition series Flea Market Flip, will star in Everything but the House (wt). Each episode will follow Lara and her team of expert appraisers help families declutter their homes to find and auction off items of value.

Business partners Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson will renovate homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho, who need more space in Outgrown. And, Houston-based, husband-wife team Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin will take center stage in Texas Two Step. The series will showcase how Jon and Mary help clients sell their house for top dollar and use the profit to purchase and overhaul a new place to create a forever home.

New Pilots

HGTV has numerous development deals in play and has greenlighted three highly anticipated pilots for premiere in 2021.

Divide and Design (wt) will star sisters Courtney Robinson and Leslie Antonoff as they help homeowners identify their “struggle spaces” and transform them on a budget—but it’s a budget the sisters must share. In each episode, Courtney will overhaul the main space, while Leslie will work with the homeowners on do-it-yourself projects at a fraction of the cost.

Fresh Starter (wt) will spotlight design duo and real-life couple, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus , as they help create custom renovations using only what their young clients have to offer—awkward spaces and tight budgets.

Husband/wife team Ben and Loana Sargent will transform Vermont’s tired cottages and cabins into stylish, cozy escapes in Cabin Crew (wt).

New Spins on House Hunting

The network also will add three new house-hunting series that offer a distinct spin on the popular programming genre. Self-Made Mansions (wt) stars Clinton Kelly , an entrepreneur in the world of style, who will lend his passion for real estate and design to help self-made millionaires find the home of their dreams.

Across the pond, British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will helm My Lottery Dream Home International. Each episode will feature Laurence as he helps lottery winners find and buy their perfect home in the United Kingdom and Europe.

40-Year-Old Property Virgin (wt) will follow adult children who still live with mom and dad as they venture out on their first house hunting expedition.

Emotional Real Estate

Many of HGTV’s newly greenlit series will fit well in its “renovation, design and real estate” wheelhouse, but some will lean into the emotional highs and lows that the participating stars and families face. For example, the network’s latest self-shot series, Life Under Renovation, will follow five families from across the country as they take on the ambitious task of building their dream homes. Each episode will capture the unique stories and challenges behind the personalized renovations.

Families who have languishing home improvement projects will get the help they need in Unfinished Business (wt). In each episode, builder Tom Reber will swoop in to help a deserving family complete their abandoned projects.

Take it Outside

HGTV will offer a fresh take on home renovation and curb appeal. Inside Out will follow renovation duo Carmine Sabatella , an interior designer, and Mike Pyle , a landscape designer, as they battle each other to balance client priorities and budgets to make houses beautiful from the inside out.

Renovation and Restoration Across America

Fascinating details about some of America’s oldest homes and subsequent renovations come together in Save This House (wt). The series will follow history buff Mike Lemieux , carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald as they save centuries-old properties from demolition in one of America’s first hometowns of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Docu-Design Series

Two new titles–Breaking Bland and One Week to Sell (wt)–will highlight designers with gorgeous and unique aesthetics.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based series Breaking Bland introduces designer Mary Welch Stasik . During each episode, Mary Welch will break any design boundary and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create a truly personalized space.

One Week to Sell (wt) will follow Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties. Taylor and her team will create personalized design plans for these lagging listings and make them market ready with high-end style on a small budget.

“This order of new series and pilots will focus on stories of home and the families who live in them,” said Latman. “All of our stars will offer inspired ideas that audiences will love. HGTV is committed to sharing ways people enjoy their homes and to providing immense entertainment value.”

