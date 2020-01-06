New York [January 6, 2020] HGTV, one of Discovery’s premium brands, has expanded its roster of programming and development talent based in New York, adding three accomplished television executives to an already impressive bench – Bob Kirsh, Katie Ruttan-Daigle and Anna Snead.

A 20-year TV veteran, Kirsh joins the network from his most recent post as executive producer of HGTV’s breakout hit series, A Very Brady Renovation. In his new role as vice president of programming, Kirsh will oversee content development and production for linear, digital and direct-to-consumer platforms. He will report to Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV.

Ruttan-Daigle, who signed on as vice president of programming, transitioned to HGTV from Scott Brothers Entertainment where she worked closely with the Scott Brothers to create the production division of the company and ultimately held positions as managing director and executive vice president. With more than two decades of noteworthy television programming experience, Ruttan-Daigle is credited with producing the pilot for the Emmy®-nominated series Property Brothers, starring Drew and Jonathan Scott. Reporting to Loren Ruch, group senior vice president of production and development, Ruttan-Daigle will spearhead the development of new series and specials for the network.

Snead joins HGTV as senior director, development. She will develop new talent, series and specials for the top-performing cable net. Once a director, programming development and casting for HGTV sister net Investigation Discovery (ID), Snead developed more than 280 hours of content, including See No Evil, Married with Secrets, Murder Among Friends and Evil Lives Here.

“We need great storytellers with distinct voices to attract new audiences and expand our reach even as we navigate an industry in transformation,” said Ruch. “Developing compelling, creative lifestyle content with dynamic Talent in the lead is exactly what Bob, Katie and Anna do best and exactly what HGTV needs more of now.”

Kirsh helped to create and produce more than 15 hit series during his distinguished career. His resume includes a wide range of fan-favorite programs, from the popular competition series Food Network Star and Worst Cooks in America and Worst Bakers, to HGTV Design Star and Design Star All-Stars. His development work includes pilots such as The Deed for CNBC and Cook It Out, starring Tracee Ellis Ross, for ABC. He also executive produced the successful PBS documentary series The Great American Read, hosted by Meredith Vieira.

While at Scott Brothers Entertainment, Ruttan-Daigle produced two smash hit series for HGTV—Property Brothers at Home and Brother vs. Brother. Most recently, she developed the pilot episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home for HGTV, as well as Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew & Linda, a Food Network special that showcased Drew Scott and his then-fiancée Linda Phan as they searched for the perfect dessert for their big day.

Snead returns to the Discovery family after a stint at the start-up production company Momentum Content, where she served as head of development.

ABOUT HGTV

