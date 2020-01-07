New York [January 7, 2020] After signing Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott to a multi-year talent deal extension in December, HGTV and its parent company Discovery, Inc. have made an investment in the siblings’ online shopping platform, Casaza.com, and also have entered into a new commercial relationship providing promotional consideration to the company. Launched in October 2018, Casaza was created to bring a curated, design focused shopping experience for the brothers to share directly with their fans.

“We started Casaza to make shopping for premium items for your home a fun, content-driven experience,” said Drew. “We’re absolutely thrilled that our long-standing partner, Discovery, has joined our Casaza family to help make good on our goals and expand our reach.”

“Drew and Jonathan are proven tastemakers and experts with a special talent for identifying exactly what their fans will love, as evidenced by the enduring appeal of their series on HGTV,” said Jon Sichel, general manager, content acquisitions and operations. “We see this as an exciting collaboration and opportunity to further stretch both brands in new directions.”

As part of the new deal with Discovery, Casaza.com will feature specially curated collections from leading designers, including Drew and Jonathan, that will appeal to homeowners and viewers who love HGTV. The collections feature selected products from Casaza for every space in the home, from living and dining to bedroom and kids’ spaces.

“Discovery’s commitment to providing quality and aspirational content aligns perfectly with our mission to bring home design dreaming to life for even more people,” said Jonathan. “It all starts at home.”



ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT CASAZA.COM

Scott Brothers Drew and Jonathan, of HGTV’s Property Brothers, have designed and renovated hundreds of homes, and they know one thing to be true: It’s hard to bring the elevated designs you love to life in your home. Casaza helps you to be confident in your home design and renovation projects so you can create a home that works for you. We know there’s no such thing as one-home-fits-all, so we’re changing the impersonal, overwhelming and expensive process of designing your home. Casaza delivers personalized options for your lifestyle, taste and budget. Learn from industry-leading professionals, get inspired by designs spanning styles and budgets, and browse and shop your new favorite products, all in one place. Together, we’ll bring your vision to life, from inspiration to execution. Casaza is a place where you can get inspired and find everything you’ll need to renovate and rejuvenate your space.

ABOUT SCOTT BROTHERS GLOBAL LLC

Scott Brothers Global and its founders, Drew and Jonathan Scott, are the creators behind some of the world’s leading lifestyle and entertainment brands and companies. Scott Living is their rapidly expanding collection of indoor furniture, décor, textiles and bedding, which is currently available at a variety of North American retailers, including Amazon, QVC, Michaels, Wayfair, Lowe’s and Kohl’s.

Drew and Jonathan are hosts and producers of multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Award-winning Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home. Produced by their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries. In addition to their shows and home collections, Drew and Jonathan Scott are New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling authors and the founders of Casaza, an online design inspiration platform. In 2019, they launched their internationally popular mobile game, Property Brothers Home Design, and on January 10th, the brothers will release the premier issue of their first-ever magazine, Reveal, a quarterly publication published by Meredith Corporation.

###