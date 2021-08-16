Lil Jon, Marsai Martin, Chrissy Metz, Tamera Mowry-Housley, LeAnn Rimes, Martha Stewart and Kendra Wilkinson Among Celebrities in New Series

More Than 100 New Episodes of Popular Series Also On Tap For 2021

New York [August 16, 2021] The biggest, buzziest, boldest, breakout show concepts are coming to HGTV and discovery+ Home in 2021/early 2022 and attendees at today’s Television Critics Association (TCA) virtual tour will get a sneak peek at new celebrity-led series that focus on everything from blowing out walls for major renos to room designs for Gen Z’ers. The network and the streamer also will showcase series with fun twists on home renovations; dynamic new stars who break design boundaries with their non-traditional vision; follow-doc series that show the unvarnished journey of families’ tackling their own home renos; and compelling real estate and renovation competitions that will keep fans glued to their screens.

Featured panelist Kendra Wilkinson, who is currently in production, will share behind-the-scenes experiences from her upcoming discovery+ series, Kendra Sells Hollywood. Best known from Girls Next Door, Kendra is no stranger to iconic Hollywood homes. But now, as a newly minted real estate agent, she must prove she has the hustle to make it in the intensely competitive Los Angeles real estate market.

“I’m excited to dive into a new career,” said Kendra. “I’m willing to do the hard work to get to the top of my game.”

In addition to Kendra’s new series, which is expected to be available for streaming on Wednesday, November 17, fans will get two more series starring celebrities who have a passion for real estate, renovation and design. GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ, Lil Jon is ready to reveal his love of out-of-the-box home renos in Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. And, actress Marsai Martin, best known from the ABC sitcom Black-ish, will showcase her love of design when she helps extraordinary teens get personalized bedroom makeovers in her new series, Remix My Space with Marsai Martin (wt). Both series launch on discovery+ in 2022.

“Just when fans think they’ve seen it all, we’re here to surprise them,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “We’ve always known that there are infinite ways to tell the story of home and in the next few months we will premiere more than a dozen new shows that push the boundaries of the home genre, while delivering on heart, humor and inspiration.”

Here are additional discovery+ and HGTV series that soon will be available to viewers (*Schedule subject to change):

Captivating Competitions

Meet Your Makers Showdown, a crafty new competition series slated for discovery+, stars Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actress, recording artist and crafting enthusiast Chrissy Metz. Best known from NBC’s This Is Us, Chrissy will helm the action as the country’s top artisans test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft in a variety of mediums, including paper art, fluid painting, stained glass and more. To win bragging rights and a $10,000 cash prize, the competitors’ creations must impress the judging panel, including inspiration judge LeAnn Rimes, a multi-GRAMMY Awards® winning singer, songwriter, actress and author; Mark Montano, a craft expert, best-selling author, designer and TV host; as well as a weekly guest judge. Available to stream on discovery+ Saturday, November 27.

Martha Stewart returns to raise the stakes in Table Wars, a new extreme tabletop and special theme event competition on discovery+. During the series, lead judge Stewart, an Emmy® Award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author, will be joined by actress, design enthusiast and Emmy® Award winner Tamera Mowry-Housley and luxury event planner and designer Chris Hessney to review the show-stopping, large-scale party environments created by the country’s best event designers. The finalist whose breathtaking work wins over the judges will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize. Premieres on HGTV Friday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Rounding out the competition offerings is Flipping Showdown, starring fan favorite real estate experts Ken and Anita Corsini who first attracted the attention of renovation fans in their series Flip or Flop Atlanta. During the series, the Corsinis will put their own money on the line to purchase three investment properties for each of the three competing duos. They also will provide the funding for each team to design and renovate the homes in only six months. Ken and Anita will judge each team on three criteria: budget management, design talent and ability to successfully oversee the renovations. When the time is up, the flipping team that gets the highest score will win $100,000 and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Corsinis in their real estate firm. Premieres on HGTV Monday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Home Renovation and Real Estate

In the coming months, HGTV will premiere many more entertaining renovation and real estate series. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project stars married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who will help families moving into a new place let go of the things they no longer need to get a fresh start. Premieres on HGTV Tuesday, October 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr will showcase the home renovation savvy of popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr. Best known for her inspirational design work in the network’s mega-hit series Love It or List It, Hilary will use her invaluable design expertise and life experience to help families with unique challenges renovate their homes to better suit their needs. Available to stream on discovery+ Monday, October 18.

HGTV’s reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton, will make her discovery+ debut in her highly anticipated series, Reno My Rental. In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements that don’t compromise the structure of the property. In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs. Available to stream on discovery+ Saturday, September 18.

Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson know a thing or two about family—they have ten kids between the two of them. In Outgrown (wt), they will put that knowledge to good use by renovating homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho, who need more space. In each episode, the duo will seek to understand each family member as they customize their home to be a perfect fit. Premieres on HGTV Saturday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

For years, contractor Mike Holmes has been living out his personal mission to “make it right” for hundreds of homeowners who have fallen victim to careless and dishonest contractors. In Holmes Family Rescue, Mike will team up with his kids, Michael Holmes, Jr. and Sherry Holmes, to rescue clients who have nowhere else to turn after living through botched construction jobs. During the series, Mike, Michael and Sherry will expose shoddy renovation work and then help their clients fix the problem. Premieres on HGTV in December.

Fix My Flip stars popular real estate expert and house flipper Page Turner, best known from HGTV’s Flip or Flop Nashville, who returns to star in the network’s newest flipping series. Now back in her hometown of Los Angeles, Page and her team help overwhelmed flippers by taking over their project. And, banking on her extensive expertise, Page will put her own money down to get the wayward flip back on track and help clients make top dollar. Premieres on HGTV in December.

Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, will star in Married to Real Estate (wt). The series spotlights Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients, while Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment. Premieres on HGTV in January 2022.

In Cheap Old Houses, social media stars Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein bring their Instagram sensation to life on HGTV and discovery+. Inspired by the couple’s uber-popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains, the series will follow the Finkelsteins tours of low-priced older houses across America and which properties they choose to feature on their famous site. Airs on HGTV Mondays at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Families who have languishing home improvement projects will get needed renovations in Unfinished Business. In each episode, a member of a deserving family will reach out to builder Tom Reber with a cry for help—and he will swoop in to guide them through the completion of their long abandoned spaces and get to the root of why the projects were left unfinished in the first place. Premieres on HGTV Saturday, October 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

I Bought A Dump…Now What? will follow homeowners who purchased dilapidated properties in hopes of renovating them into their forever home. By trying to tackle the overhauls themselves to save money, they end up behind schedule, over budget and exhausted. During the series, cameras will track the progress of each renovation and, in the end, reveal whether the owners can complete the work or are left out in the cold. Premieres on HGTV in December.

Real estate phenom Lauren Risley knows how to get results from the toughest and pickiest buyers. In Call the Closer, Lauren will help clients break through the barriers that are standing in their way of finding the right house. Then, alongside her talented team, she will guide them through a renovation that will give them the home of their dreams. Premieres on HGTV Wednesday, November 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

HGTV also will take a fresh look at the fascinating backstories of America’s oldest homes. In Houses with History (wt), history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald will team up to save centuries-old properties in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Along the way, they will share the homes’ origin and renovation stories. Premieres on HGTV Wednesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Reboots, Spin-Offs and Prequels

Fresh reboots and spin-offs are also on tap for HGTV, including the epic makeover of fan favorite series Curb Appeal. Curb Appeal Xtreme, the spin-off series, will combine the architectural and design savvy of John Gidding, the horticulture and landscape design genius of Jamie Durie, and the custom carpentry and furniture wizardry of newcomer Rachel Taylor. During the series, the talented trio will dramatically overhaul home exteriors, front lawns and backyards, tackling the most challenging–and extreme–outdoor projects. Premieres on HGTV Wednesday, September 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Cash in the Attic will make a comeback to highlight collectible items relevant to today’s audiences. Courtney Tezeno, a passionate collector, and her team of expert appraisers will sort through homes looking for classic toys, vintage comics, original video games and other valuable pop culture treasures to sell at auction. Homeowners will use the money to fund life-changing dreams, such as a down payment on a new house or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. Premieres on HGTV Friday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, whose epic journey of buying and renovating a beachfront resort in The Bahamas was documented in the popular HGTV series Renovation Island, are back in three new series this fall. Renovation, Inc: The Lake House will follow the couple as they design and build their dream lakefront property despite extreme weather and supply challenges. Premieres on HGTV Sunday, August 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In Renovation, Inc: The Beginning, fans will see how Bryan and Sarah Baeumler began their booming home reno business in Ontario, Canada, and follow along as they build their first family home in just six months. Available to stream on discovery+ Sunday, August 29.

Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home will showcase the Baeumlers’ humorous look back on this chapter in their life as Bryan spearheaded construction efforts on the family home and Sarah juggled her roles as wife, mother and chief designer who transformed their new house into a home. Premieres on HGTV Sunday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to new series, more than 100 fresh episodes of fan-favorite series will premiere on HGTV’s lineup before January 3, 2022.

Popular Returning HGTV Series Include:



Help! I Wrecked My House

Jasmine Roth, renovator and designer

Premieres Monday, September 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Selling the Big Easy

Brittany Picolo-Ramos, real estate agent

Premieres Friday, September 10, at 9 & 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa, real estate expert

Premieres Thursday, September 16, 9 p.m. ET/PT

My Lottery Dream Home

David Bromstad, artist and designer

Premieres Friday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Love It or List It

Hilary Farr, designer, and David Visentin, real estate expert

Premieres Monday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott, home renovators/real estate experts

Premieres Wednesday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Fixer to Fabulous

Dave and Jenny Marrs, home renovators/designers

Premieres Tuesday, November 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Flip or Flop

Christina Haack, designer, and Tarek El Moussa, real estate expert

Premieres December TBD

100 Day Dream Home

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, builder/designer

Premieres Monday, December 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Home Town

Ben and Erin Napier, craftsman/designer; home renovators

Premieres Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

