Plans Include Long and Mid-Form Series, Product Integration and Cross-Platform Promotion as Part of Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” Initiative

New York, NY – October 26, 2021 – HGTV, a member of the Discovery, Inc. family of brands, today announced Build It Forward, a new series developed in collaboration with its long-term partner Lowe’s. The series is created to highlight Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative, which completed 100 impact projects in communities across the country in recognition of the company’s centennial this year. Lending its storytelling expertise, HGTV will produce a five-part series, hosted by Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak, highlighting community members across the country who nominated their communities for these impact projects and were selected for a surprise home renovation of their dreams from HGTV. The series will premiere on HGTV and discovery+ in early 2022 with a companion mid-form series available on HGTV.com, social and TV Everywhere.

“Lowe’s has always shared HGTV’s commitment to putting a spotlight on small communities across the country, a commitment that is seen in our programming and elevated through our partnership platforms,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery. “Build It Forward allows us to leverage our long and trusted relationship with Lowe’s to leave a lasting impact on community members while telling great stories to our fans.”

The five featured homeowners live in towns in different states across the country, showcasing the variety of communities that their 100 Hometowns projects support. Each episode of Build It Forward will profile one selfless community member and the organization they work with as HGTV’s renovation stars come in to lend a hand. Lowe’s products, supplies and materials will be used in the home renovations as well as the 100 Hometowns projects. Each of the five one-hour episodes will showcase Lowe’s and HGTV’s support of the community project and home renovation, and the accompanying mid-form episode will further highlight the grant recipient.

“To commemorate our 100th birthday year, we have been undertaking 100 hometown rejuvenation projects across the country, and we are so proud to be debuting the Build It Forward series to spotlight some of these projects and the community members behind them who embody the American spirit,” said Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president and chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s. “As a partner since their beginning, we knew HGTV would be the ideal collaborator to tell stories of our commitment to supporting communities, while showcasing local heroes and the resiliency of so many of America’s hometowns.”

Lowe’s launched the 100 Hometowns initiative in March 2021 in honor of its 100th birthday, inviting consumers nationwide to nominate a hometown project in need of restoration as communities came together to regain their footing after a challenging time. Partners for 26 years, HGTV and Lowe’s share a commitment to giving back and community-building, with Lowe’s offering support through its products and services and HGTV putting a spotlight on small towns across the country with its inspiring storytelling. Build It Forward is an opportunity to surprise and thank individuals who dedicated their time and effort to creating a lasting impact on their hometowns.

Click here for additional details about Lowe’s 100 Hometowns and visit HGTV.com for more on the network’s programming and initiatives.

###

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About HGTV:

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Lowe’s:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.