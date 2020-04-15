HGTV FANS WANT BOTH ‘FLEA MARKET FLIP’ AND ‘NATE AND JEREMIAH: SAVE MY HOUSE’ FOR SECOND ‘FAN FAVORITE FRIDAY’ MARATHON ON APRIL 17

New York [April 15, 2020] For the second week in a row, HGTV fans flocked to the network’s social media platforms to vote for their favorite shows to binge watch as they practice social distancing—and the results were so close the network decided to air both series! On Friday, April 17, HGTV will air marathons of its two popular series Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House and Flea Market Flip. From 6-11 a.m. ET/PT, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent balance their roles as design experts and dads as they rescue clients from renovation nightmares and turn money pits into masterpieces in Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House. Then from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT, flea market enthusiasts can revel in a marathon of the Emmy®-award winning competition series Flea Market Flip. Hosted by the series’ creator and executive producer, as well as Good Morning America contributor, Lara Spencer, each episode showcases duos who compete to repurpose flea market finds for a profit and a chance to win $5,000.

Each Friday, fans can continue to vote on HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to ensure their favorite series make the cut for the next “Fan Favorite Friday” marathon. Upcoming matchups include You Live in What vs. Hawaii Life and Windy City Rehab vs. 100 Day Dream Home.

Voting opens April 17 for the Friday, April 24 marathon:

You Live in What?

In You Live in What?, tour some of America’s most far out houses and discover how unlikely buildings from lighthouses to candy factories and gas stations to churches have been transformed into families’ dream homes.

Hawaii Life

Hawaii Life follows everyday families as they turn their fantasy of a Hawaiian dream home into a reality.

Voting opens April 24 for the Friday, May 1 marathon:

Windy City Rehab

High-risk investments, messy renovations and big pay offs are the name of the game for real estate developer Alison Victoria in the HGTV series Windy City Rehab. The skilled designer gambles on Chicago’s oldest fixer-uppers despite their challenges, spending big dollars to create gorgeous homes with modern layouts and luxurious style.

100 Day Dream Home

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help clients create their perfect custom home in Tampa, Florida, by taking them on tours of various properties to select their dream exteriors, interiors, furnishings and finishes. In the end, the Kleinschmidts curate a completely personalized home that is move-in ready for the new homeowners in 100 days or less.

