90 Day Fiance Tell All Pt. 2 Tops All of Television in W25-54 Delivery; Popular Series Beats American Idol and American Country Music Awards

Impressive L3 ratings on Sunday, April 18, by such series as 90 Day Fiance’ Tell All Pt. 2 on TLC (1.98 P25-54; 2.78 W25-54), Tournament of Champions on Food Network (1.32 P25-54; 1.56 W25-54) and Home Town on HGTV (0.96 P25-54; 1.19 W25-54) reinforce that the Discovery Lifestyle networks offer the best way to reach millions of viewers, especially women, in Sunday prime. HGTV, Food Network and TLC alone pulled in more than 16.7 million total viewers and, in line with their strong overall performances, helped Discovery, Inc. deliver 32% of women watching cable that Sunday.

“The big story here is that our lifestyle nets will continue to attract viewers, in particular women, on Sundays because we know what they want to watch,” said Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, Discovery, Inc. “Viewers come to us for comfort, entertainment, inspiration and sometimes, a dose of adrenalin. We give them the content that they care about — no matter when or where they want it.”

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance Tell All Pt. 2 from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ranked as the #1 program in all of television among W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34 — beating American Idol on ABC and American Country Music Awards on CBS. From 9 p.m. -11 p.m., Sister Wives another TLC standout, was the #1 cable program its time slot with key demos, delivering a season high rating among P25-54, W25-54 and W18-49.

On Food Network, the two hour Tournament of Champions finale from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m., hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, was watched by more than three million viewers and delivered a 1.32 P25-54/1.56 W25-54 rating — making it the network’s highest-rated telecast across any day since 2016. Sunday’s finale ranked as the #2 program in its time slot, with only 90 Day Fiance Tell All Pt. 2 on its sister net TLC ranking higher. The entire Tournament of Champions season averaged a 0.95 rating among P25-54 — a 4% ratings increase from season one.

Airing from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. on HGTV, an episode of Home Town, featuring Ben & Erin Napier as they renovated a 1940s cottage in Laurel, Mississippi, ranked in the Top 5 on cable in its time period on Sunday, April 18, among W25-54 (#4), Upscale P25-54 (#3), and Upscale W25-54 (#3). Ratings among P25-54 increased 14% from the current season average and impressions among that demo was up 11%. The episode also posted a 71% increase in ratings among P25-54 and 59% increase in impressions with the demo from year-ago levels.

“Our unduplicated monthly reach of 173 million consumers in the U.S. makes the Discovery, Inc. networks an unprecedented value for advertisers who want reach and engagement with coveted audiences,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief US Advertising Sales Officer, Discovery, Inc. “The high number of viewers from just three of our nets — on one Sunday night — is a big reminder that now, more than ever, advertisers need the Discovery lifestyle brands in their buying plans.”

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in over 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-toconsumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###