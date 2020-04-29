HGTV GREENLIGHTS ‘HOUSE HUNTERS: LOL’ WITH CANDID COMMENTARY FROM SOCIALLY DISTANCED CELEBRITY COMEDIANS

New York [April 29, 2020] HGTV has tapped into the global obsession with watching and commenting on House Hunters by greenlighting House Hunters: LOL, a new self-shot series that invites comedians who are social distancing to watch the fan-favorite show together via videoconference and share their witty reactions. Everything on House Hunters is fair game—from the house tours and budgets to the wish lists for paint colors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The six half-hour episodes are slated to premiere in June.

“House Hunters is a play-along phenomenon that has long inspired drinking games, snarky social media commentary and spoofs on late night television,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “While we’re #HomeTogether, House Hunters: LOL will amp up the fun by combining our favorite comedians with one of America’s favorite shows.”

