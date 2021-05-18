New York [May 18, 2021] GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ, Lil Jon, is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network’s Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality. The show is slated to air in Summer 2021.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.”

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, “Yeah! Yeah!”

With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.

