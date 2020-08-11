New York [August 11, 2020] HGTV has greenlighted a new series featuring fan favorite interior designer Tiffany Brooks. Tentatively titled $50K Three Ways, the Chicago-based series — which includes a one-hour special and 10 thirty-minute episodes — stars Tiffany as she presents homeowners with three wildly different design plans for three completely different spaces within their homes and helps them choose which proposal works best for their family. Crowned the winner of HGTV Design Star in 2013, Tiffany has made numerous appearances on network programs—most recently as the host and designer for HGTV Smart Home 2020. $50K Three Ways (wt) is slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

“Tiffany’s work on HGTV Smart Home 2020 and her guest turns on such hit series as Rock the Block have been lighting up HGTV for years,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Her magnetic personality and classic design style with an edgy twist has made Tiffany one of our most popular stars.”

For $50K Three Ways (wt) show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com and follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as Tiffany @tiffanybrooksinteriors on Instagram.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###