New York [June 23, 2021] Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, best

known from the popular HGTV series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, will star in a newly

greenlighted series on the network alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson. Slated to air

in early 2022, Married to Real Estate (wt) will feature eight one-hour episodes that follow

Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients

land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring

future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in

desirable locations for her clients. Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart

renovations that increase its worth and return on investment and, together, they turn houses

into dream homes.

“Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we

get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are

positively irresistible,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If Egypt and Mike are on a home

buying and renovation team, everyone wins. And, fans are going to fall in love as they watch

them work together, raise their family and share the humor and fun in their unique

relationship.”

While waiting for Married to Real Estate (wt) to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in HGTV’s hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, available to stream now on discovery+. Online users also can access photo galleries and exclusive videos from Egypt’s previous HGTV series at HGTV.com/PropertyVirgins and HGTV.com/FlippingVirgins and can catch up on past seasons of the shows on discovery+ and HGTV GO.

The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

