New York [July 1, 2020] HGTV has picked up six one-hour episodes of the new series Rehab Addict Rescue, starring popular home renovator and preservationist Nicole Curtis. A self-taught home rehabber, real estate expert and designer, Nicole spent eight seasons rebuilding neighborhoods in Detroit and Minneapolis in the DIY Network and HGTV hit series Rehab Addict. In her new series, cameras will follow Nicole as she travels the country to mentor families who are overwhelmed by their own daunting historic home renovations. Each episode will spotlight Nicole and her team as they work alongside clients to overhaul spaces that don’t meet their modern-day needs—creating updated, functional dream homes that retain the properties’ history and charm. Rehab Addict Rescue is slated to premiere in early 2021.

“Nicole is a proven talent whose personal passion for older homes and renovation expertise have inspired millions of rehab enthusiasts who, like her, embrace the unique challenges and opportunities that come with renovating a classic, vintage home,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If you’re in over your head on a home restoration project, it’s time for Rehab Addict Rescue.”

