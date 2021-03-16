New York [March 16, 2021] HGTV has greenlighted a new one-hour pilot, Renovation Impossible (wt), starring expert builder and innovator Russell J. Holmes. Best known for his creative renovations in Discovery’s Fast N’ Loud and Garage Rehab, the pilot follows Russell and designer Paige Poupart as they help homeowners get their stalled reno plans on track with ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions.

“Paige and I share a ‘school of hard knocks’ approach to renovations and budgets for our clients,” said Russell. “We open their eyes to what they can really do with their money and find creative ways to pull off the improvements that crashed their momentum.”

Familiar to fans as the “muscle” behind the renovations on Garage Rehab, Russell is a construction expert with more than twenty years of experience. Together, he and Paige will salvage home renos plagued by homeowner’s unrealistic expectations and opposing design visions.

“We’re always looking across the Discovery family of brands to identify stars that we know will resonate with viewers in multiple genres,” said Robert Wimbish, senior director, programming, HGTV. “For Russell, Renovation Impossible will showcase him as a renovation superhero who knows how manage dollars and help families with conflicting goals reach a design solution that makes everyone feel at home. Pairing him with a designer like Paige, who is skilled at coming up with creative solutions that make a space sing, will deliver big payoffs for fans.”

Renovation Impossible is produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

