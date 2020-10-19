New York [Oct. 19, 2020] HGTV’s real estate and renovation competition series Brother vs. Brother starring Drew and Jonathan Scott, which aired on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, delivered an impressive 50 percent ratings increase over the prior six weeks and 20 percent ratings lift over year-ago levels. During its run, the six-episode season delivered a .71 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot. Among W25-54, the season garnered a .92 L3 rating, a 48 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 25 percent lift over year-ago levels.

Attracting more than 18.7 million total viewers, Brother vs. Brother also delivered a .83 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .99 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 63 and 50 percent increase over the previous six weeks. Additional notable ratings included a .96 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.91 L3 household rating. The series, which is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment and features the siblings as they compete to generate the highest net profit on their renovated property, was a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, P2+, households, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 in its Wednesday timeslot.

“Drew and Jonathan’s friendly, yet fiercely competitive nature makes them fun to watch,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Brother vs. Brother remains hugely popular with HGTV fans because it spotlights the siblings’ playful personalities. And, everyone loves that a portion of the proceeds from the home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.”

Brother vs. Brother fans also flocked to HGTV’s digital platforms to hear more about the latest season. The Brother vs. Brother season premiere has been the #1 most-watched episode on HGTV GO and was the #3 most-watched series on HGTV GO since Sept. 9. Content supporting the season generated more than 3 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. In addition, the series inspired more than 8 million page views on HGTV.com. The season’s companion digital series, Brother vs. Brother: Challenges Uncut, also featured bonus content from the weekly challenges and rewards, generating more than 1.1 million video views across the network’s Facebook, Twitter, IGTV and HGTV.com platforms.

This Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT, fans of the Brothers will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Drew and Jonathan built their dreamy L.A. mansions in back-to-back episodes of Brother vs. Brother: Behind the Battle. And, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the pair returns for a new season of the hit HGTV series, Property Brothers: Forever Home. The new episodes will spotlight Drew and Jonathan as they help families achieve the perfect home base to create lifelong memories. This season, the siblings help a family with four adopted children customize their home and, for high school sweethearts who want to continue their love story in the house where it all began, the Brothers have lot of creative renovation and design ideas.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Brother vs. Brother on HGTV’s digital platforms and can catch up on the latest season on HGTV GO. Fans also can visit HGTV.com/Brother-vs-Brother for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #BroVsBro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content as well as Drew at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter ) and Jonathan at @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

A portion of the proceeds from the Brother vs. Brother home sales will provide up to 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, a Discovery partnership with No Kid Hungry that helps solve childhood hunger.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###