New York [March 14, 2022] Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV’s breakout hit starring popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs, averaged a .57 live plus three day rating among P25-54 and a .75 L3 rating among W25-54 during a 16-episode season that premiered Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During its third season run, the series averaged a .68 rating among upscale P25-54 L3 and a .91 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 – gains of 20 percent and 24 percent from year-ago levels. Fixer To Fabulous also attracted more than 31 million viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports ad-supported cable program among W25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale P25-54 in its Tuesday timeslot.

“We saw from last season’s ratings performance that our audience was smitten with Dave and Jenny Marrs, so we plussed up the Fixer to Fabulous renewal order to ensure we had a supersized run this season,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV, “When you talk about a fabulous pay off, this is it.”

The series also drew a large audience to HGTV’s digital platforms during the season. Content supporting the episodes delivered 3.6M video views on HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, as well as 1.9M page views on HGTV.com.

In addition to their new episodes of Fixer to Fabulous every Tuesday at 9 p.m., Dave and Jenny star in the discovery+ series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn. The four-episode series follows the Marrs’ massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home near downtown Rogers, Arkansas, into a fantastic bed-and-breakfast. And, the duo also star as one of the four competing teams in season three of HGTV’s mega-hit competition Rock the Block, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s digital platforms and view all seasons on discovery+. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs.

Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.

