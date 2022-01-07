New York [Jan 7, 2022] Nearly 5 million total viewers tuned-in on Sunday, January 2, to watch a new episode of Home Town starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier who balance a busy family life while revitalizing their small town, Laurel, Mississippi. The episode delivered a .65 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, up 86 percent from prior six week levels, and a .86 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 102 percent increase over the previous six weeks. It also garnered an impressive 1.06 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.08 L3 household rating, a 106 and 112 percent increase respectively over the prior six weeks.

In its 8-9 p.m. timeslot on January 2, Home Town was a top 5 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54. It also was the #3 cable premiere among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, and upscale households.

“When a popular series like Home Town continues to deliver exceptional ratings with our key demos — and does so early in a new season — we know that we are giving the audience exactly what they want from comfort television,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “One of the reasons this series is such a big hit is because Ben and Erin truly love their hometown and the life they live there. They show that by infusing every customized renovation with their unique creativity and craftsmanship. This is what keeps their fans coming back week after week.”

Home Town also continues to perform well on HGTV’s digital platforms. On social media, videos promoting the episode generated one million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and also drove one million page views to HGTV.com since the season premiere last month.

New episodes of Home Town air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream every Sunday on discovery+.

Home Town is produced by RTR Media Inc.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81.5 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ is available on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###