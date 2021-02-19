New York [Feb. 19, 2021] Attracting more than 4.7 million viewers to its Valentine’s Day episode, Home Town, starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier, delivered a .94 live plus three-day rating among P25-54—a series best since March 2017. The episode, which aired Sunday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, garnered a 1.20 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 and a 1.24 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. It also earned a 1.11 among P2+ and a 2.07 L3 household rating. The popular HGTV series follows the Napiers as they revitalize outdated homes with customized renovations in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

“This strong ratings performance reflects the ever-growing popularity of Ben and Erin Napier whose warm personalities leap off the screen and make everyone feel like honorary residents of Laurel,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “The ongoing success of Home Town and its spin-offs—on both the linear and digital platforms—is further confirmation that our proven formula of talent relatability, creativity and expertise will always be potent viewership drivers.”

Home Town is currently the most-watched series on HGTV GO, and since its debut on January 3, the season premiere has been the most-watched episode on the platform. On social media, videos promoting the Feb. 14 episode generated more than 4.5 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. The series also is the top-visited show page on HGTV.com with more than 9.7 million page views since the season premiere.

With more than one million social media followers, the Napiers have achieved pop culture stardom by inspiring passionate fans with chronicles of their daily life restoring homes, raising a family and running their businesses in Laurel. In addition to airing on HGTV, each Sunday, the new episode of Home Town will be available for streaming on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service that launched on Jan. 4.

