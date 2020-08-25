New York [August 25, 2020] HGTV’s latest breakout hit Renovation Island, starring home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, attracted more than 22 million total viewers during its 11-week run on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the August 16 finale delivering more than five million total viewers. The finale, which was the highest-rated 8 p.m. telecast across all nights of the week in HGTV history, also delivered a season best live plus three-day rating of 1.17 among P25-54 and a 1.41 L3 rating among W25-54. The series also performed well among other key demos, delivering a 1.22 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.44 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.99 L3 rating among upscale M25-54 and a 2.19 L3 rating among households.

Overall, the Renovation Island season averaged a 0.96 live plus three-day rating among viewers P25-54 and an impressive 1.13 live plus three-day rating among W25-54—a performance that helped drive double- and triple-digit gains from the prior six-week and year-ago benchmarks across these key demos. It also averaged a 1.18 L3 rating among P2+ viewers, a 100 percent increase from the prior six weeks and a 90 percent uptick versus year-ago levels in this demo.

“Renovation Island over delivered on every success metric and it’s promising to see the incredible viewer response to a show that doesn’t limit the definition of home to the four walls of a traditional house,” said Loren Ruch, Group SVP, Programming & Development. “It’s a fun stretch for HGTV’s slate.”

Renovation Island also delivered strong viewer engagement on HGTV’s digital platforms. Since the series premiered June 7 on HGTV GO, it has been the #4 most-watched show and the season premiere has been the most-watched episode on the platform. Digital content promoting the series has generated more than 4.5 million page views on HGTV.com and more than 2.7 million views across HGTV’s social media platforms. And, Bryan and Sarah have seen the number of followers on their own social media platforms grow by more than 100 percent in the past two months.

Superfans will be able to see more of Bryan and Sarah in their upcoming new series Renovation, Inc. Premiering Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV hits rewind to spotlight how Bryan and Sarah built their booming home reno business off the island. Fans can follow @HGTV, #RenovationIsland and #RenovationInc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as Bryan and Sarah at @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler on Instagram for more updates.

ABOUT RENOVATION ISLAND

Like a modern-day tribute to Swiss Family Robinson, home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler pack up their family and move to a tropical island with the dream to renovate an entire resort in the HGTV series Renovation Island. The series follows the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

ABOUT HGTV

