Season Three Premieres Monday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+

NEW YORK [January 19, 2022] Lowcountry vibes and high-stakes jibes set the tone for four duos, each with familial ties, to battle it out in the next season of the mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block. Returning to HGTV and discovery+ on Monday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, this time out of the Greater Charleston, South Carolina area, the series again will be hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington. Four teams of HGTV powerhouse experts, who are either siblings, domestic partners or spouses, will face-off in an epic renovation confrontation that ends with one team winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Competitors include Pacific Northwest twins and real estate bosses Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Unsellable Houses), Arkansas home renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Detroit-based designer-builders Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) and Atlanta’s veteran real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and her builder husband Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate). Each team has just six weeks and a budget of $225,000 to renovate identical properties into the ultimate oasis that reflects their distinctive creative vision and real estate expertise.

“It’s going to be a blast to see these incredibly talented HGTV stars from all corners of the country—Seattle, Detroit, Bentonville, Arkansas, and Atlanta—strap on their renovation tool belts and bring their unique skill sets to this competition table,” said Pennington. “The result will be four incredible, entirely customized homes that only add to the beauty and appeal of the Charleston area.”

In the season premiere, a member of New Kids on the Block turned renovation expert, Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer), will be joined by his brother Jordan to determine which competitors created the ideal kitchen for a potential buyer. Throughout the series, more HGTV stars will arrive on the scene to assess the spaces in each home, including builder and designer Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) who will judge the living room and foyer transformations. Chicago-based designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will join real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner (Fix My Flip) to deliberate about the main bedroom suites. Popular mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) will use their real estate and design prowess to evaluate the exterior spaces. Designing-dad duo and former Rock the Block contestants Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent will make their way to the ‘block’ to evaluate the finished rooms over the garage and bonus spaces. Finally, reigning Rock the Block champions Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) and Property Brother Drew Scott will stop by for a final home walk-through before announcing the winning team.

“Get ready for another wild and visually stunning ride,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Some of these duos are far more competitive than we ever knew and you won’t believe how they take inspiration from the grandeur of Charleston and put their own twist on it to make every space unforgettable.”

Access to additional content from the new season of Rock the Block is available on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos and behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and will be able to follow along on the @HGTV stars’ reno journeys on Instagram at @1lesliedavis, @thelyndsaylamb, @dave.marrs, @jennymarrs, @keithbynum1, @ninedesignandhomes, @egyptsherrod and @djfadelf.

The homes in the upcoming season of the series will be built by Hunter Quinn Homes in Nexton, a Charleston metro community based in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media.

