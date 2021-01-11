New York [Jan 11, 2021] Home Town stars and home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier are taking 2021 by storm as they revitalize outdated homes with customized renovations in Laurel, Mississippi. The Sunday, January 3 season premiere of the series delivered an impressive a .91 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a 1.16 live plus three-day rating among W25-54. Attracting more than 5.2 million total viewers, the episode also earned a 1.40 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 1.19 among P2+ and a 2.20 L3 household rating.

Home Town also continues to perform well on HGTV’s digital platforms. It’s currently the most-watched series on HGTV GO, and since its debut on January 3, the season premiere has been the most-watched premiere on the platform. On social media, videos promoting the episode generated more than half a million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. The series also was the #3 “most social” reality series across all of television on January 3, 2021.

“Home Town delivers the warm hug that viewers are craving right now,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Ben and Erin’s passion for their community is the big reason that we can’t get enough of their story and why we continue to be inspired by the lifestyle that small towns offer.”

With more than one million social media followers, the Napiers have achieved pop culture stardom by inspiring passionate fans with chronicles of their daily life restoring homes, raising a family and running their businesses in Laurel. In addition to airing on HGTV, each Sunday the new episode of Home Town will drop on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service that launched on Jan. 4.

ABOUT HGTV

