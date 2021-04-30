New York [April 30, 2021] Thirty-two million people tuned-in to the latest season of Home Town, the wildly popular HGTV series featuring home renovation experts—and stars of a recent People magazine cover story—Ben and Erin Napier. The season, which wrapped on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, delivered its highest-ever ratings among several key demos, averaging a .85 live plus three day rating among P25-54 and a 1.08 L3 rating among W25-54. It also landed a .61 L3 rating among M25-54 and a 1.16 L3 rating among P2+. Among upscale viewers, the season averaged a 0.96 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.20 rating among upscale W25-54. Home Town, which follows the Napiers as they revitalize outdated homes with customized renovations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, also performed well among households, averaging a 2.17 L3 rating, a 70 percent lift from year-ago benchmarks.

With more than one million social media followers, the Napiers achieved pop culture stardom by inspiring passionate fans with chronicles of their daily life restoring homes, raising a family and running their businesses in Laurel. Their new six part event series, Home Town Takeover, premieres Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and the first two episodes will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. All episodes of Home Town are available to stream on discovery+.

“Home Town’s consistently impressive and, now, record breaking ratings performance happens because fans have a deep connection to Ben and Erin and are fully invested in their personal journey from season to season,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “It’s not just their creativity and renovation expertise that brings fans in — it’s how they live, work and lean in to help build their community. They inspire us and that’s their magic.”

Home Town is currently the most-watched series on HGTV GO since its debut on January 3. On social media, videos promoting the season generated more than 9.8 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. The series also is one of the top-visited show pages on HGTV.com with more than 14.9 million page views since the season premiere.

ABOUT HGTV

