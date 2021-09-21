New York [Sept. 21, 2021] Following a strong freshman season performance, HGTV has picked up 10 new one-hour episodes of the Detroit-based series Bargain Block, starring home renovation experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. The series attracted more than 20.2 million viewers to its first season and ranks as a top 10 new unscripted series among W25-54 and P2+ this year. In each episode, the couple fulfills their dream of restoring Motor City’s iconic neighborhoods one house at a time. With help from their friend—lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield—they buy as many rundown houses as they can on a single block and then renovate them to make them appealing yet affordable enough for buyers within the community. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2022.

“Keith, Evan and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

Bargain Block is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

