First Three Episodes of Current Season Attract 9.3 Million Viewers

New York [Nov. 5, 2020] HGTV has ordered 15 new half-hour episodes of its mega-hit series Flip or Flop starring real estate and house flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The newly greenlit episodes, which will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run a successful SoCal home reno and flipping business, are slated for premiere in late 2021.

The current season of Flip or Flop, which premiered just three weeks ago on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, has attracted more than 9.3 million viewers to date. So far this season, the series ranks as the #1 cable premiere among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale M25-54, Households and P2+ as well as the #2 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale W25-54 in Thursday prime.

“Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.”

Fans of Tarek and Christina also can look forward to new seasons of the stars’ solo series returning in 2021. Tarek will mentor more first-time flippers and share his secrets for successful property flips in 12 fresh episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. And, a new 12-episode season of Christina on the Coast will spotlight Christina’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life and a demanding design business.

More Flip or Flop content is readily available on HGTV’s digital platforms. The new episodes launch on HGTV GO each Thursday, and fans are invited to connect at www.HGTV.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos, photos and more information about upcoming episodes. On social platforms, fans can interact using #FliporFlop on HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and can connect with Tarek and Christina on Instagram at @therealtarekelmoussa and @christinaanstead.

ABOUT HGTV



HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###