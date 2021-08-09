discovery+ Spin-Off ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Renewed for 10 Episodes

New York [August 9, 2021] HGTV has picked up 20 episodes of fan favorite series Home Town after it attracted a whopping 32 million viewers during its last season. Starring home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier, the series will spotlight the couple as they bring new life to outdated homes in Laurel, Mississippi, and navigate their busy family life as parents of two. In addition to airing on HGTV in early 2022, the new season of Home Town also will be available to stream on discovery+. And, following its successful debut on the streaming platform, the exclusive series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, has been picked up for a new season of 10 episodes. The series spotlights Ben as he welcomes celebrity guests to his real-life workshop.

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for Home Town because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” said Ben. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

The couple, who have more than one million followers on social media, will continue their mission to revitalize their small town one home at a time using Erin’s artistic vision and Ben’s woodworking prowess.

“Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it’s the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”

Fans are invited to stay connected with Ben, Erin and Home Town at HGTV.com/HomeTown. Fans also can follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HGTVHomeTown for additional show content and updates and can follow Ben (@scotsman.co) and Erin (@erinapier) on Instagram.

Home Town and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop are produced by RTR Media, Inc.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###