New York [APRIL 8, 2021] Fans who flock to HGTV to see stunning home renovations, savvy property sales and fun competitions will get 43 new episodes of three popular series in 2021. The re-up includes 18 new hour-long episodes of Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin; a 13 hour-long episode sophomore season for Vacation House Rules, starring contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray; and 12 half-hours of Selling the Big Easy, starring New Orleans native and residential real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos, to round out the order.

“Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Hilary Farr, David Visentin, Scott McGillivray and Brittany Picolo-Ramos are quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired. This latest show order is one of many that will ensure more fresh content on HGTV in 2021.”

Love It or List It

HGTV’s smash hit series Love It or List It stars designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin. Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode of the series will culminate with families answering the series’ highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or list it? The duo will tap into their respective expertise as they help homeowners make the difficult decision—love their existing home after Hilary renovates to accommodate their lengthy wish list or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.

Selling the Big Easy

New Orleans native and residential real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. Selling the Big Easy follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients’ stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

Vacation House Rules

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation home of their dreams in HGTV series Vacation House Rules.

Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential. With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous—and profitable—vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.

