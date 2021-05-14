New York [May 14, 2021] HGTV has greenlighted six, one-hour episodes of a new home renovation series, Buy It or Build It. Ten years ago, brothers and licensed contractors Chris and Calvin LaMont arrived in Dallas, Texas, with a passion for building and design, and today, they create stunning one-of-a-kind homes. Chris’ goal is to find their clients properties with potential and give them a fresh look, while Calvin loves to build a new home from the ground up. Once their clients decide to buy or build, the siblings and business partners deliver the perfect dream home for each family. Buy It or Build It is slated to premiere in spring 2022.

“The sibling dynamic between Chris and Calvin is so fun to watch on screen, and their passion for renovating and building homes is infectious,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Both large-scale renovations and new builds are intimidating to most people, and Chris and Calvin’s expertise will help everyone learn the many things they should consider when making such a big decision.”

