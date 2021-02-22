New York [Feb. 22, 2021] HGTV has ordered nine additional one-hour episodes for season two of ratings powerhouse Windy City Rehab. Starring designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria who transforms historic fixer-uppers in her Chicago hometown, Windy City Rehab has attracted more than 20 million viewers since its season two premiere. It also ranked as the #1 cable program among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 and a top 5 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in its Tuesday timeslot.

In the season’s first five episodes, fans watched as Alison almost lost it all. While working to complete gorgeous overhauls of older homes, she persevered through challenging setbacks, including permit delays and stop work orders. The fresh episodes, slated to premiere in late 2021, will find Alison at a crossroads and determined to keep working in her hometown. To continue doing the job she loves, Alison will rely on her skills, strength and grit while taking on more high-stakes historic flips, massive client projects and risky real estate opportunities.

“Last year, fans watched and supported Alison through a difficult time in her life and we’re ready to follow more of her story as she rebuilds her business renovating older properties in Chicago,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “The new episodes will spotlight Alison’s tenacity and talent as she takes on some of the biggest renovation risks of her life and bets on herself.”

Past episodes of Windy City Rehab are available to stream on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Fans can find exclusive photo galleries and videos at HGTV.com/WindyCityRehab and can follow @HGTV and #WindyCityRehab on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for show updates as well as follow Alison on Instagram at @thealisonvictoria.

Fans don’t have to wait until later this year to see more of Alison. On discovery+, she appears as a guest on the fun talk show series HGTV’s House Party and, on HGTV, she hosts new episodes of Flipping Across America on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, taking viewers across the country to find out which of HGTV’s flipping experts gets the biggest bang for the buck in the house flipping business. On Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Alison is a featured designer in the new series Ty Breaker, where she works alongside popular carpenter, craftsman and designer Ty Pennington to help conflicted homeowners decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs. Alison also will partner with home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes to go head-to-head with other HGTV stars in season two of the hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, premiering Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

